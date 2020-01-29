Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched in India

Portronics has launched a new universal USB Charging Hub in the country. Called Portronics Power Bun, the newly launched device seems like a must-have for those who travel. The company calls it a companion for an office or a hotel during the trips. There is also mention that the device does not overheat and is shock resistant. The device is not a unique offering but a smart accessory in a market where consumers are investing on peripheral devices.

Portronics Power Bun Launched: Price, Specifications

Power Bun from Portronics features three USB ports that can detect and deliver an ideal output up to 2.4V. The universal USB Charging Hub also has two 220V 10A AC power ports that can be used to charge devices that support a 100V to 240V range. It also comes equipped with a 1.5 meters AC charging cord. The multi-functional device is BIS certified and offers surge protection. It is fire retardant and can withstand up to 750 degree Celsius.

The company claims that it is reliable and made up of high-quality strong ABS Plastic material. It is compatible with most Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, tablets, Bluetooth headphones, power banks, MP3 players and other 5V USB devices. It can be used for both AC power and USB charging ports simultaneously. It is priced at Rs 999 and is available via both online as well as offline stores. In a released statement, the company claims that the device is designed specifically for Indian wall sockets. It comes with a 12 months warranty.

India’s smartphone market recently surpassed the US to become the second largest market. The sales of these devices provides an opportunity to accessories brands to ship more devices. Portronics, with its pan India presence, seems to be banking on that opportunity here. With consumers now having multiple devices, an universal charging hub makes a lot of sense.