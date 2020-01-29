comscore Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched: Check price and features
News

Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched: Check price and features

News

Portronics Power Bun is an USB charging hub that comes with three USB ports and two 220V AC power ports.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 5:32 PM IST
Portronics Power Bun Main

Portronics has launched a new universal USB Charging Hub in the country. Called Portronics Power Bun, the newly launched device seems like a must-have for those who travel. The company calls it a companion for an office or a hotel during the trips. There is also mention that the device does not overheat and is shock resistant. The device is not a unique offering but a smart accessory in a market where consumers are investing on peripheral devices.

Related Stories


Portronics Power Bun Launched: Price, Specifications

Power Bun from Portronics features three USB ports that can detect and deliver an ideal output up to 2.4V. The universal USB Charging Hub also has two 220V 10A AC power ports that can be used to charge devices that support a 100V to 240V range. It also comes equipped with a 1.5 meters AC charging cord. The multi-functional device is BIS certified and offers surge protection. It is fire retardant and can withstand up to 750 degree Celsius.

The company claims that it is reliable and made up of high-quality strong ABS Plastic material. It is compatible with most Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, tablets, Bluetooth headphones, power banks, MP3 players and other 5V USB devices. It can be used for both AC power and USB charging ports simultaneously. It is priced at Rs 999 and is available via both online as well as offline stores. In a released statement, the company claims that the device is designed specifically for Indian wall sockets. It comes with a 12 months warranty.

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in Q4 2019; Vivo garnered second spot

Also Read

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in Q4 2019; Vivo garnered second spot

India’s smartphone market recently surpassed the US to become the second largest market. The sales of these devices provides an opportunity to accessories brands to ship more devices. Portronics, with its pan India presence, seems to be banking on that opportunity here. With consumers now having multiple devices, an universal charging hub makes a lot of sense.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 5:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Google to unify G Suite tools into one solution
News
Google to unify G Suite tools into one solution
Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched in India

News

Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched in India

Nokia 400 feature phone may soon launch with 4G capabilities

News

Nokia 400 feature phone may soon launch with 4G capabilities

Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report

News

Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report

Apple delays launch of online store in India

News

Apple delays launch of online store in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Google to unify G Suite tools into one solution

Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched in India

Nokia 400 feature phone may soon launch with 4G capabilities

Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report

Apple delays launch of online store in India

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched in India

News

Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched in India
Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499

News

Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499
Portronics Yogg Kronos smartwatch with color display, 10 days battery life launched in India

Wearables

Portronics Yogg Kronos smartwatch with color display, 10 days battery life launched in India
Portronics Beem 100 Review: Portable and affordable

News

Portronics Beem 100 Review: Portable and affordable
Portronics Saga VR, Saga Mini VR Impressions: An alternative to DIY VR headsets

News

Portronics Saga VR, Saga Mini VR Impressions: An alternative to DIY VR headsets

हिंदी समाचार

Realme (रियलमी) ने कॉपी कैट ब्रांड पर Xiaomi (शाओमी) के आरोपों पर दिया करारा जवाब

Portronics Power Bun USB चार्जिंग हब 999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Nokia 400 फीचर फोन जल्द ही 4G कैपेबिलिटी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

NoiseFit Fusion स्मार्टवॉच भारत में 6,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन में होगा 120Hz display, Flipkart के जरिए बेचा जाएगा

News

Google to unify G Suite tools into one solution
News
Google to unify G Suite tools into one solution
Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched in India

News

Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched in India
Nokia 400 feature phone may soon launch with 4G capabilities

News

Nokia 400 feature phone may soon launch with 4G capabilities
Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report

News

Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report
Apple delays launch of online store in India

News

Apple delays launch of online store in India