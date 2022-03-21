comscore Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs
Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC, 2,600mAh battery launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 8,999.

Portronics Talk One wireless speaker price in India

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker arrives in the Indian market. The new device aimed for the current workplace spaces is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Also Read - Portronics TWS earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999: Check features

The Talk One speaker features three omnidirectional microphones and can be used with conferencing apps like Google Meet, Skype, etc. The device has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 8,999 and will be available in a lone Black colour option. Also Read - Portronics Power Bun USB charging hub launched: Check price and features

Portronics Talk One price in India, availability

Portronics‘ new device has been launched for Rs 14,999. However, the brand is giving the Talk One portable wireless conference speaker at an introductory price of Rs 8,999. The speaker will be available for purchase via Portronics.com, Amazon, and other online, offline stores. Also Read - Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499

Portronics Talk One specifications, features

As far as specs are concerned, the new wireless speaker from Portronics gets three omnidirectional microphones that are claimed to offer ‘360-degree voice coverage’ with a maximum coverage distance of 5 meters. The device also features ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) which is meant to reduce ambient noise.

Specifically tuned for voice communications, the microphones are said to pick up and send most of the voices that pass through the channels. It is powered by a CSR Qualcomm chipset. Portronics Talk One also has touch control buttons that allow controlling music, receiving or rejecting calls just with a few taps.

As for runtime, the device packs a 2,600mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to ten hours of music playback and up to 12 hours of talk time on a single charge.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 8:08 PM IST

