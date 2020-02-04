Portronics has launched a new pair of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. Dubbed Harmonics Twins II, the new earphones from Portronics come only in Black color with a price label of Rs 3,999. The wireless earbuds are available for purchase via both online and offline stores. Read on to know more about the latest wireless earphones from Portronics.

The new pair of earbuds feature soft and superior Touch Controls allowing one to regulate their calls, play and pause music. It offers support for voice assistants, Bluetooth version 5.0, and has a 10m wireless range. The TWS earphones boast of strong drivers and Acoustic Echo Reduction tech. The company claims the earbuds are “extremely comfortable and can be worn all day long without causing any discomfort.”

The Bluetooth earphones come with an IPX4 rating, meaning they are sweat and splash-proof. The brand claims that its Portronics Harmonics Twins II earbuds can deliver “truly authentic stereo sound with powerful bass performance.” It features an LED light indicator too. It packs a battery that can offer 12 hours of playback time, as per the company.

Separately, Vivo is rumored to launch its TWS earphones in India soon. In September 2019, the brand launched a pair of TWS earphones in China, and now, Vivo could launch it in India. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming Vivo earphones are currently undergoing intensive tests, suggesting India launch is not that far.

While Vivo is yet to confirm India launch details, reports claim that the TWS earphones will be launched alongside the Vivo V19 in March 2020. In China, the brand is offering the earphones in two colors, including black and white. Vivo’s TWS earphones come with a price label of RMB 999 in China (around Rs 10,150).