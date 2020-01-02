Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499

Portronics has launched a new pair of wireless earbuds in India. The newly launched Harmonics Twins Mini earbuds come with a price label of Rs 3,499 in India. The new set of Portronics earbuds boasts True Wireless Stereo (TWS) sound. The company claims that users will enjoy true HD stereo sound with “powerful bass performance through its 8mm speaker drivers.”

The case of the Twins Mini has an in-built 320mAh battery. Portronics says that the earbuds feature a 40mAh in-built battery that can deliver 12 hours of playback time. The brand also asserted that the case of the earbuds is compact enough to fit in your pocket. The case also features an LED light indicator. The latest Portronics wireless earbuds offer support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The wireless earbuds from Portronics are lightweight and are available in three different sizes. The company is selling the new Harmonics Twins Mini earbuds in only Black color variant. The earphones are available for purchase via both online and offline stores. As mentioned above, customers can get the earbuds for Rs 3,499. The brand is also offering a 1-year warranty.

Last month, Portronics launched a smartwatch in India. Dubbed as Yogg Kronos, this fitness wearable is priced at Rs 3,999 in the country. This smartwatch from Portronics comes with a 1-year warranty as well. Interested customers can buy the fitness watch via both online and offline stores. The Yogg Kronos smartwatch from Portronics sports a touch-enabled 1.3-inch color display. It is a basic fitness wearable, which can track your heart rate, and daily activities like steps, calories, distance and sleep time.

The watch also comes with a waterproof design. It is IP68 rated, meaning the fitness device is water and dust resistant. The smartwatch weighs about 40.8 grams. The new smartwatch from Portronics also features a 210mAh battery. The company claims that the wearable can offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.