Post Elon Musk acquisition, Twitter goes down for first time; faces problem in accessing feed page in India: Details here

On Friday morning lot of people found difficulties in accessing their Twitter accounts. A popup that reads “Something went wrong, but don’t worry – try again” appears when the feed page first loads. While Web users are unable to access their feed, app users seem to be doing fine with their twitter. As per DownDetector, the site that keeps track of outages on websites, Twitter was suffering from an outage in a few parts of the world. 94 per cent users are reporting issues with Twitter web while 6 per cent are facing some issues with the mobile app. Also Read - Elon Musk might soon make Twitter's edit button free for everyone

In March, Twitter users in India experienced difficulties accessing the platform on desktops as an outage was reported in Japan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. Most users reported they were not been able to access Twitter on desktops (85 per cent) and 8 per cent on Android devices, according to reports. Twitter faced two mega outages in February as users were not able to post tweets for several minutes. Also Read - Twitter bans over 54K accounts in India for promoting obscene content related to children, terrorism

Meanwhile, Twitter banned 52,141 accounts in India for promoting child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and allied content between August 26 and September 25. The micro-blogging platform, now owned by Elon Musk, also took down 1,982 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country. Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 157 complaints from users in India in the same time-frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms, and took action on 129 of those URLS. “In addition, we processed 43 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent,” said Twitter.

“We overturned none of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. All accounts remain suspended. We also received 12 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period,” it added. Last month, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal had said the replies received from Twitter in the child pornography complaints were incomplete and the Commission was not satisfied with them.

Musk made a slew of announcements recently. The major highlight being, getting blue tick at $8 per month. Additionally, Musk is planning to make the edit button available for all users for free, reported Platformer’s Casey Newton. Currently, it is just available for Twitter Blue subscribers in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.