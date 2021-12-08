comscore Jack Dorsey to focus on Square, Bitcoin after Twitter
  • Home
  • News
  • Post step down, here’s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and other big tech founders are up to
News

Post step down, here’s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and other big tech founders are up to

News

Jack Dorsey plans to focus on his fintech startup Square and on cryptocurrencies after stepping down as Twitter CEO.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey to focus on Square, cryptocurrencies

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey created a buzz recently after he unexpectedly announced his decision to step down as the CEO of the micro-blogging platform. “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders,” Dorsey said in a statement announcing the news. After Twitter, Dorsey will be focusing on fintech giant Square, of which he remains the CEO. He will also be focusing on his other passion, cryptocurrency, of which he has been a strong supporter for long. “If I were not at Square or Twitter, I’d be working on Bitcoin,” the Twitter founder had said at Bitcoin 2021 in Miami earlier this year. Also Read - Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators

The former Twitter CEO joins the long list of big tech founders, who have stepped down from active roles in their companies to focus on their passions. While for some, this means conquering the space, for others it means tackling climate change and providing quality education to all. Also Read - How to record Twitter Spaces audio on iOS, Android, web

Amazon

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos officially handed over the reins of his company to former Amazon Web Services (AWS) boss Andy Jassy in July this year. While announcing his decision earlier this year, Bezos had said that he planned to “focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions.” He made good on his promise when he flew to the edge of space onboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket in July. More recently, Bezos’ Earth Fund announced a grant of $443 million for land restoration and climate justice. Also Read - Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India to train over 1 lakh learners

To vote for other categories, click here

Alibaba

Alibaba founder Jack Ma officially stepped down as the company’s chairman back in September 2019. Teacher Ma, as he is often referred to, while announcing his decision had said that he would devote his time to education and philosophy after leaving the company. More recently, he stepped down as the chairman for Hupan, an elite business school he founded back in 2015, following intense government pressure on the tech industry.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton left Facebook (now Meta) in 2017 over differences with Mark Zuckerberg over WhatsApp’s monetisation efforts. Almost a year later, he co-founded Signal Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, and an app with the same name to focus on data privacy.

Microsoft

Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ departure from the company has happened in stages. He stepped down as the CEO in 2000. In 2008, Gates left his full-time role at Microsoft to focus on the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. Then last year, the Microsoft founder stepped down from the board of the company to focus on various philanthropic endeavours including tackling climate change and global health crisis.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 9:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battery charging vs Battery swapping on electric scooters: Which one is better?
Opinions
Battery charging vs Battery swapping on electric scooters: Which one is better?
Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to

News

Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to

Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

Photo Gallery

Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

Photo Gallery

Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you too?

Features

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you too?

TRAI instructs all telecom operators to enable port-out SMS facility irrespective of tariff plans

Telecom

TRAI instructs all telecom operators to enable port-out SMS facility irrespective of tariff plans

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to

India Mobile Congress 2021

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you too?

TRAI instructs all telecom operators to enable port-out SMS facility irrespective of tariff plans

Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to

News

Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to
Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators

News

Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators
New Twitter Spaces feature rolled out: Check details

How To

New Twitter Spaces feature rolled out: Check details
Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India

News

Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India
How to convert any photo into WhatsApp stickers: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to convert any photo into WhatsApp stickers: Follow these simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

120Hz 4K स्क्रीन के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch 4K, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Google Search में Free Fire का जलवा, इस साल Redeem Code किया गया खूब सर्च

Vivo Y55s 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 6000mAh की बैटरी और 8GB RAM

Free Fire Redeem Code December 8: ये कोड्स आज फ्री दिलाएंगे ढेरों इनाम

IPL से Aryan Khan तक, जानें भारत में इस साल Google पर क्या हुआ सबसे ज्यादा सर्च

Latest Videos

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here

News

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here
Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India
Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price

News

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price
Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to
News
Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to
India Mobile Congress 2021

News

India Mobile Congress 2021
Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you too?

Features

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you too?
TRAI instructs all telecom operators to enable port-out SMS facility irrespective of tariff plans

Telecom

TRAI instructs all telecom operators to enable port-out SMS facility irrespective of tariff plans
Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021

News

Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers