Twitter founder Jack Dorsey created a buzz recently after he unexpectedly announced his decision to step down as the CEO of the micro-blogging platform. "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," Dorsey said in a statement announcing the news. After Twitter, Dorsey will be focusing on fintech giant Square, of which he remains the CEO. He will also be focusing on his other passion, cryptocurrency, of which he has been a strong supporter for long. "If I were not at Square or Twitter, I'd be working on Bitcoin," the Twitter founder had said at Bitcoin 2021 in Miami earlier this year.

The former Twitter CEO joins the long list of big tech founders, who have stepped down from active roles in their companies to focus on their passions. While for some, this means conquering the space, for others it means tackling climate change and providing quality education to all.

Amazon

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos officially handed over the reins of his company to former Amazon Web Services (AWS) boss Andy Jassy in July this year. While announcing his decision earlier this year, Bezos had said that he planned to "focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions." He made good on his promise when he flew to the edge of space onboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket in July. More recently, Bezos' Earth Fund announced a grant of $443 million for land restoration and climate justice.

Alibaba

Alibaba founder Jack Ma officially stepped down as the company’s chairman back in September 2019. Teacher Ma, as he is often referred to, while announcing his decision had said that he would devote his time to education and philosophy after leaving the company. More recently, he stepped down as the chairman for Hupan, an elite business school he founded back in 2015, following intense government pressure on the tech industry.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton left Facebook (now Meta) in 2017 over differences with Mark Zuckerberg over WhatsApp’s monetisation efforts. Almost a year later, he co-founded Signal Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, and an app with the same name to focus on data privacy.

Microsoft

Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ departure from the company has happened in stages. He stepped down as the CEO in 2000. In 2008, Gates left his full-time role at Microsoft to focus on the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. Then last year, the Microsoft founder stepped down from the board of the company to focus on various philanthropic endeavours including tackling climate change and global health crisis.