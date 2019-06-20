comscore Premium smartphone market falls by 8 percent in Q1| BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report
News

Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report

News

A report revealed that Samsung ended up with one-fourth of the global premium segment - which is the company's highest ever share over the past year.

  • Published: June 20, 2019 1:08 PM IST
apple-iphone-xs-xs-max-hands-on-1

Best Phones, Best Mobile Phone, Price, Best Phone Features

The global premium smartphone market has collapsed 8 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2019 as Apple shipments plummeted 20 per cent, a report by Counterpoint Research said on Wednesday. According to Counterpoint Research’s ‘Market Monitor Service’ report, during the quarter, Samsung ended up with one-fourth of the global premium segment – which is the company’s highest ever share over the past year.

This was also the first time that Samsung launched three devices instead of the usual two in its S series, thus covering wider price points. China’s technology giant Huawei also captured a double-digit share in the highly-concentrated premium market. Impeccable camera quality, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and superior build quality of its flagship mate and P series drove the growth for Huawei during the quarter.

“The trend of users holding onto their iPhones for longer has affected Apple’s shipments. The replacement cycle for iPhones has grown to over three years, on an average, from two years. On the other hand, substantial design changes in the Galaxy S10 series and the better value proposition it offers compared to high-end iPhones helped Samsung close the gap to Apple,” Varun Mishra, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research said in a statement.

Huawei even surpassed Apple to become the top player in the premium smartphone market in China – a market where the iPhone maker has been struggling. “The sluggishness of the Chinese market was the other key reason for the decline in the global premium segment,” Mishra added.

Our estimates suggest that almost half of the decline in the global premium segment in Q1 2019 was due to the sluggish Chinese market. “However, we expect that as 5G begins to commercialize in the future, the premium segment will grow. In 2019 and 2020, all the 5G devices are expected to launch in the premium segment,” noted Mishra.

  • Published Date: June 20, 2019 1:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Vision launched in India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July
thumb-img
News
Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W is coming soon

Editor's Pick

Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India
News
Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India
Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps

News

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps

PUBG Mobile 6 Pro tips

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 6 Pro tips

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps

Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode

Motorola One Vision launched in India

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report

News

Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report
Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W is coming soon

News

Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W is coming soon
Data usage per smartphone will double in India by 2024 : Report

News

Data usage per smartphone will double in India by 2024 : Report
Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020

News

Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020
Samsung Galaxy M40 sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

लिमिटेड समय के लिए 3 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Asus 5Z स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

Best smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019: ये 15 स्मार्टफोन हैं दमदार

facebook की Cryptocurrency Libra भारत में नहीं होगी लॉन्च!

Vivo लेकर आ रहा है 120W सुपर प्लैशचार्ज टेकनोलॉजी, 13 मिनट में फुल चार्ज हो जाएगा स्मार्टफोन

Motorola ने punch-hole डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन Motorola One Vision 19,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

News

Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India
News
Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India
You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps

News

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps
Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report

News

Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode
Motorola One Vision launched in India

News

Motorola One Vision launched in India