Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

Drones are being pitched as quick and effective ways of providing assistance to farmers.

PM Modi flagged off the Kisan Drone Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the new Kisan Drone Yatra in different parts of India. The Prime Minister addressed the farmers in the nation virtually at the flagging off ceremony. The new drones will be used to cater to the needs of the farmers, ranging from crop surveillance to fertilization distribution. During the address, PM announced that over 100 drones are being tested.  The drone yatra was flagged in Manesar. Also Read - India to map 6 lakh villages, create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh

PM Modi said, “A new ecosystem of the drone market is developing in India. More than 100 drone start-ups are currently working in the country and soon their numbers will increase to thousands, creating huge job opportunities. India is poised to witness the emergence of new leadership in the drone sector and I assure you that the government will draft policies to ensure no bottlenecks for the entrepreneurs.” Also Read - PM Modi launches Netaji's Hologram statue: What is it, how will it work?

PM Modi also tweeted his address via his official Twitter handle,  he said, “Glad to have witnessed Kisan Drones in action at 100 places across the country. This is a commendable initiative by a vibrant start-up, @garuda_india.”

In response to PM’s tweet, Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd stated, “Our heartfelt gratitude to Hon PM @narendramodi Ji. For a country with the largest youth population in the world, drones will not only provide jobs but are also poised to disrupt several sectors like Agriculture, Surveying, Surveillance, and Industry 4.0 degradation. @PMOIndia.”

The new campaign has been launched in states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa. The prime minister said, “the occasion is the best example of how far the country can fly if policies are drafted with the right spirit. Till recently, there was a conception that drones were meant for armed forces and fighting enemies. However, the Kisan Drone Suvidha has added a new chapter in the farming sector and it will prove to be a milestone for drone technology.”

The new ceremony happened weeks after the govt announced special provisions for the drone industry in the Union Budget 2022.  The govt is pushing for the adoption of the ‘Drone Shakti’. During the budget speech, drones were mentioned as both solutions to some pertinent problems faced by farmers and startups.

Drones are being pitched as quick and effective ways of providing assistance to farmers. The finance minister claimed that the drones can be used to assess crops, spray insecticides and nutrients. FM Sitharaman said, “Use of ‘Kisan Drones’ will be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records, spraying of insecticides, and nutrients.”

  • Published Date: February 19, 2022 12:49 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra
