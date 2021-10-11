comscore Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Indian Space Association
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited examples of the use of geo-tagging of housing units for the poor, roads and other infrastructure projects, how development projects are being monitored by satellite imaging or even how space technology is being used in settlement of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (crop insurance) claims.

  Published: October 11, 2021 6:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian Space Association (ISpA) today. However, due to Corona, the Prime Minister launched the program in a virtual event. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi also remembered Bharat Ratna Shri Jaiprakash Narayan and Bharat Ratna Shri Nanaji Deshmukh. Also Read - PM Modi launches e-RUPI digital payment solution: What is it? Is it like Bitcoin? and more questions answered

“Our vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is a well-thought, well-planned integrated economic strategy that is based on technological innovations and will ensure that India becomes a hub for it as well as plays an important role in the global development…. And therefore, the regulatory environment that we have been enabling has given priority to ensure the interest of both the country and the stakeholders,” Modi added while addressing the launch event virtually. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app may soon come pre-installed in new smartphones in India

He cited examples of the use of geo-tagging of housing units for the poor, roads and other infrastructure projects, how development projects are being monitored by satellite imaging or even how space technology is being used in settlement of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (crop insurance) claims. Also Read - Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'

Stating that the Union government’s approach to space reforms is based on four pillars, The Prime Minister listed those as: “the freedom of innovation to the private sector; the role of the government as an enabler; preparing youth for the future and to see the space sector as a resource for progress of the common man.”

For India, the space sector is a major medium for the progress of 130 crore countrymen, Modi said and observed that for India, “the space sector means better mapping, imaging and connectivity facilities for the common man. Also the space sector means better speed from shipment to delivery for entrepreneurs, this also means better security and income for fishermen and better forecast of natural calamity.”

Considered as the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, ISpA aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry. It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies. ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

The ISpA is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies. Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India. The Prime Minister also interacted with representatives of the space industry on the occasion.

Modi said the government is moving ahead with a clear policy regarding public sector enterprises and is opening most of these sectors to private enterprises where the government is not required. The decision regarding Air India shows our commitment and seriousness, he added.

He spoke about how the SpaceComm and Remote Sensing policies are being finalised with inputs from all stakeholders.

“The greed to rule space divided countries in the 20th century but in the 21st century, India will have to ensure that space will unite the world,” he concluded.

  Published Date: October 11, 2021 6:56 PM IST

