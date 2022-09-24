comscore Hybrid work has raised questions on employee productivity, says Microsoft
Productivity paranoia making hybrid work unsustainable, says Microsoft

A Microsoft report has revealed that 85 percent of business leaders say that the shift to hybrid work has made it challenging to have confidence that employees are being productive.

Amid the debate on moonlighting by tech employees who are working from home after more than two years of the pandemic, a Microsoft report has revealed that 85 percent of business leaders say that the shift to hybrid work has made it challenging to have confidence that employees are being productive. Also Read - How to enable Dynamic Lock on Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

As some organisations use technology to track activity rather than impact, employees lack context on how and why they’re being tracked, which can undermine trust and lead to “productivity theatre”. Also Read - Microsoft Excel: How to import data from websites, images, or printouts into the Excel sheet

“This has led to productivity paranoia: where leaders fear that lost productivity is due to employees not working, even though hours worked, number of meetings, and other activity metrics have increased,” according to the Microsoft’s ‘Work Trend Index Pulse’ report. Also Read - How to buy items on Minecraft Marketplace: A step-by-step guide

Several leaders and managers are missing the old visual cues of what it means to be productive because they can’t “see” who is hard at work.

Indeed, compared to in-person managers, hybrid managers are more likely to say they struggle to trust their employees to do their best work (49 percent vs 36 percent) and report that they have less visibility into the work their employees do (54 percent vs 38 percent).

“And as employees feel the pressure to ‘prove’ they’re working, digital overwhelm is soaring,” the findings showed.

Nearly 48 percent of employees and 53 percent of managers report that they’re already burned out at work.

According to the report, leaders need to pivot from worrying about whether their people are working enough to helping them focus on the work that’s most important.

Nearly 81 percent of employees say it’s important that their managers help them prioritise their workload, but less than a third (31 percent) say their managers have ever given clear guidance during one-on-ones.

“Solving this issue needs to start at the top: 74 percent of people managers say more guidance on prioritising their own work would help their performance, and 80 percent say they’d personally benefit from more clarity from senior leadership on impactful priorities,” said the report.

–IANS

  • Published Date: September 24, 2022 11:37 AM IST
