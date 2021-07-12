PS5 pre-order 12 PM: How to pre-book Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more

PlayStation 5 re-stock in India: PlayStation 5 will available for pre-order in India today at 12 PM. Both the models of Sony’s new gaming console- the PS5 Blu-ray-equipped and disc-less PS5 Digital Edition will be up for pre-order on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. While Sony’s next-gen gaming console will restock for the fifth time (for PlayStation 5, not the Digital Edition), prospective buyers are advised to act quickly before the units get out of stock. Also Read - PS5 restock July 12, 2021: Price, sale details, how to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price in India, sale timing

Sony’s PS5 (Blu-ray equipped) and disc-less PS5 Digital Edition are priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990 respectively. The PS5 will be up for pre-booking on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Vijay Sales at 12 PM today. Also Read - Sony PlayStation State of Play: Where to watch live event, Deathloop details, and more

How to pre-order PS5 in India?

Sony PlayStation5 fanbase who couldn’t grab the new gaming console last time will get a chance to pre-order today. Interested buyers can head to ShopAtSC, Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Prepaid Gamer, and Games The Shop. If you want pre-book via ShopAtSC, Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, just simply head to their respective site, create an account (if you haven’t), search for the product, enter shipping address details, and you are good to go. Some of these leading e-retailers offer no-cost EMI on select bank cards and will provide free home delivery across India. Also Read - Top 5 TWS earphones to buy during Amazon Mega Music Fest sale

How to check order status of your PS5 purchase on ShopAtSC?

To check the order status of your PS5 purchase here is what you need to do-

-Login to your account

-Click on your order number

-Click on Sony Center that is assigned to you. Alternately you can also call the Sony Center.

“We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 21st July, 2021 and onwards – however, please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations. The product delivery shall depend on your location,” Sony mentioned in its ShopAtSC, Sony Center website.