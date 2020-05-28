comscore PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for verification codes | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for their verification codes and it's fake
News

PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for their verification codes and it's fake

News

WhatsApp is the most popular social messaging platform in the world and scammers are hard at work to gain access to your account. Here is how not to fall for such scams.

  • Published: May 28, 2020 9:55 AM IST
whatsapp-stock

WhatsApp is the most popular social messaging service in the world with over 2 billion monthly active users. The popularity comes with one major drawback though, scammers trying to get advantage of the platform. One such scam doing the rounds right now seems to target users. The scam, in particular, tries to get data or verification codes from the users. It is definitely fake and there is no two-ways about it. However, there is a possibility that you are not aware of it. Scammers have previously tried to send fake verification codes to hack into WhatsApp accounts. Also Read - WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

WhatsApp scam is trying to steal authentication codes

As WABetaInfo observed on Twitter, WhatsApp does not message its users on the platform. If it ever wants to communicate any information, the formal channels include blog posts and official Twitter account. Even if it ever does, the easiest way to identify the authenticity of the account is by looking for a “green verified” indicator next to the number. The scam was highlighted by one Twitter user who goes by the handle @Darionavarro_. Also Read - WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

The scammer seems to have sent the message in spanish and claims to verify if the session is legitimate. The message further talks about user activity logs which contain confidential information. “We have sent you a request for identity verification to verify,” the translated message reads. The message is a very smart trick from the scammer that reads like an authentic message. However, the warning signs are right at the top of the message. Also Read - WhatsApp Web to get Dark Mode soon: Here is how to enable it right now

It is imperative that WhatsApp users know that the service will only communicate via verified handle. As an encrypted messaging platform, it will never ask for authentication codes. We highly recommend that you enable two-step verification for your account. To enable, click on three dots at the top right corner then settings then account and select two-step verification. Now, enable the feature to secure your account from scammers. It is recommended that you stay vigilent and don’t fall for such scam.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 28, 2020 9:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for verification codes
News
PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for verification codes
Redmi Display 1A 23.8-inch monitor launched in China

News

Redmi Display 1A 23.8-inch monitor launched in China

Mitron App surpasses 5 million downloads on Play Store

News

Mitron App surpasses 5 million downloads on Play Store

Realme Power Bank 2 goes on sale for Rs 999

News

Realme Power Bank 2 goes on sale for Rs 999

Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today

News

Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

OnePlus 8 Series sale delayed in India

PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for verification codes

Redmi Display 1A 23.8-inch monitor launched in China

Mitron App surpasses 5 million downloads on Play Store

Realme Power Bank 2 goes on sale for Rs 999

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for verification codes

News

PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for verification codes
TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown

News

TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown
What is Jio Platforms?

Features

What is Jio Platforms?
Samsung and Facebook partner to enable offline retailers go Digital in India

News

Samsung and Facebook partner to enable offline retailers go Digital in India
WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

News

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Buds Air Neo 17 घंटे की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत

12 घंटे की बैटरी बैकअप वाला Realme Buds Air Neo की सेल आज, जानें कीमत

Honor 9X Pro की ऑनलाइन सेल आज, मिल रहा है 3,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Vivo X50 और Vivo X50 Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ टीज, जानिए क्या होगा खास

शाओमी (Xiaomi) भारत में लॉन्च करेगा पहला Mi Laptop, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

Latest Videos

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

News

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features
MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

News

OnePlus 8 Series sale delayed in India
News
OnePlus 8 Series sale delayed in India
PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for verification codes

News

PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for verification codes
Redmi Display 1A 23.8-inch monitor launched in China

News

Redmi Display 1A 23.8-inch monitor launched in China
Mitron App surpasses 5 million downloads on Play Store

News

Mitron App surpasses 5 million downloads on Play Store
Realme Power Bank 2 goes on sale for Rs 999

News

Realme Power Bank 2 goes on sale for Rs 999