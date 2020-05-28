PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for verification codes

WhatsApp is the most popular social messaging service in the world with over 2 billion monthly active users. The popularity comes with one major drawback though, scammers trying to get advantage of the platform. One such scam doing the rounds right now seems to target users. The scam, in particular, tries to get data or verification codes from the users. It is definitely fake and there is no two-ways about it. However, there is a possibility that you are not aware of it. Scammers have previously tried to send fake verification codes to hack into WhatsApp accounts. Also Read - WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

WhatsApp scam is trying to steal authentication codes

As WABetaInfo observed on Twitter, WhatsApp does not message its users on the platform. If it ever wants to communicate any information, the formal channels include blog posts and official Twitter account. Even if it ever does, the easiest way to identify the authenticity of the account is by looking for a “green verified” indicator next to the number. The scam was highlighted by one Twitter user who goes by the handle @Darionavarro_. Also Read - WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

The scammer seems to have sent the message in spanish and claims to verify if the session is legitimate. The message further talks about user activity logs which contain confidential information. “We have sent you a request for identity verification to verify,” the translated message reads. The message is a very smart trick from the scammer that reads like an authentic message. However, the warning signs are right at the top of the message. Also Read - WhatsApp Web to get Dark Mode soon: Here is how to enable it right now

This is #FAKE. WhatsApp doesn’t message you on WhatsApp, and if they do (for global announcements, but it’s soooo rare), a green verified indicator is visible.

WhatsApp never asks your data or verification codes.@WhatsApp should ban this account. 😅 https://t.co/nnOehPL8Ca — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 27, 2020

It is imperative that WhatsApp users know that the service will only communicate via verified handle. As an encrypted messaging platform, it will never ask for authentication codes. We highly recommend that you enable two-step verification for your account. To enable, click on three dots at the top right corner then settings then account and select two-step verification. Now, enable the feature to secure your account from scammers. It is recommended that you stay vigilent and don’t fall for such scam.