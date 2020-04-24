comscore Windows 10 update can break connectivity, delete files | BGR India
PSA: Windows 10's new cumulative update breaks connectivity and deletes files

Check out the various new problems that people have faced with the latest Windows 10 cumulative update KB4549951, and see how you can uninstall it and roll back.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 11:53 AM IST
Yet another Microsoft Windows 10 update is causing people issues. The Windows 10 KB4549951 update is the one under the crosshairs now. While on some computers, the update will simply fail to install, on others, it is breaking Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Other users have also reported seeing major slowdowns of their systems. Some users have even spotted the infamous Windows Blue Screen of Death. Also Read - Windows 10 KB4549951 update causing random crashes, BSOD, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth problems

As per Windows Latest, the latest Windows 10 update also has a file deletion bug that will delete files from the user’s machine. A number of people took to various forums and Reddit to speak about the issues they are facing. Also Read - Microsoft confirms internet issues with a recent Windows 10 update; working on a fix

Microsoft has not acknowledged any such issues with the new Windows 10 update. It is, however, worth mentioning that Windows 10 runs on over a billion systems globally. A small subset of devices and users facing such issues is understandable. That being said, while the issues usually don’t affect a lot of people, it is annoying for those who have to face the issues themselves. Also Read - Microsoft pulls security update for Windows 10, working on an improved version

Problems, like breaking the Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi connectivity or file deletion, is serious enough to break the workflow for many people. At a time like this when most of the world is under lockdown and working professionals are using their only devices at home to get work done, such issues can be more troublesome than usual.

How to uninstall the Windows 10 update and roll back

However, if you happen to run into one of these problems with the latest Windows 10 update, there is a way out. You may always roll back to the previous version. To do this, users can go to Windows Desktop Search and type update history. Proceed by selecting View your Update History. Once you’re on the next page, select the option called uninstall updates. On the new dialog window, look for the KB4549951 update and select the uninstall button. You can then restart your PC.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 11:53 AM IST

