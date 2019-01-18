PSA: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 11 is a scam that is going viral

Manu Kumar Jain, the Global VP for Xiaomi and the Managing Director for Xiaomi India has issued a warning against fake messages offering devices at a cheaper price. Jain took to his official Twitter handle to warn users that SMS messages offering Xiaomi devices including the latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at ridiculously cheap prices. This tweet was in response to a screenshot by a Twitter user Jatan Agarwal that showed an SMS offering Redmi Note 6 Pro for Rs 11. Jain went ahead and asked Xiaomi fans to “NOT believe such” messages that may be circulating the internet or SMS circles.

The support handle for the company, Mi India Support also replied to the original message stating that the company has not made any call, or sent out message or email with any such offer asking users to “exercise caution” on receiving “such suspicious communication”. Taking a look at the message it says, “Congratulation, Dear Customer, Only You Got Xiaomi Special offer Buy Latest Redmi Note 6 Pro At Just Rs.11/- Only”. The message urges the user to click on a b to claim the offer.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The deal itself could have passed as a real offer given that Xiaomi has offered smartphones at such pricing during its fan celebration sale events. Though, a closer inspection at the message itself would give away that it is a hoax as it does not contain proper grammar, punctuation or sentence capitalization.

This is not surprising given the popularity of Xiaomi along with price-conscious consumers in the country. This is not the first time that we have seen such messages with fake offers where cybercriminals try to take advantage of popular products to target regular internet users. This comes weeks after fake messages with a proposed price hike for popular Xiaomi products were making rounds on the internet.