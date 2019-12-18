PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899

Accessories brand pTron launched the Bassbuds lite TWS earphones. The sleek-looking earphones come packed with a bunch of features. They will be available in Black and White colour options. The buds come with 10mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.0, allowing for lower power consumption.

pTron Bassbuds Lite: Pricing

The Bassbuds lite cost Rs 899 for both, the black and the white variants. The pricing makes it one of the cheapest TWS earbuds available out there.

pTron Bassbuds Lite: Features

The pTron Bassbuds feature 50mAh batteries on both buds. This allows for 6 hours of music playback or 5 hours of call usage. The earbuds require an hour and a half for a full charge. The buds themselves can be charged three times over from the case, which has a 400mAh battery of its own. The brand claims a total playback time of over 20 hours on a full charge of the buds and case.

The Bassbuds Lite also features Binaural separation that allows you to use either one, or both the earbuds together. There is a microphone on both the buds, so you can even take calls when you’re using just one. You get stereo sound when using both buds together.

A multi-function button on both the buds allows you to take or end calls and control your music. The button also allows you to use the Bassbuds Lite to trigger Google Assistant on Android phones and Siri on iPhones.

“We thank our consumers for the overwhelming response to our Bassbuds TWS Earbuds. Launched in Diwali 2019 for Rs. 999 only, we have sold more than 55,000 pcs of Bassbuds in just 45 days. We now present a stem design version of pTron Bassbuds series in the TWS category, pTron Bassbuds Lite offering advanced technological features with a futuristic look. We at pTron strive to create affordable products packed with high-quality and performance for our ever-dynamic consumer’s taste. The Indian market size is expected to be 2,500 crores in 2020 for TWS and pTron is targeting to capture over 250 crores to become the no. 1 player in this segment by volume & value,” said Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO of pTron, while announcing the launch.