PUBG is adding new vehicles for Vikendi map, flare guns being added to all maps

It’s been a while since the introduction of the newest map in PUBG which is Vikendi, but that has not stopped the devs from implementing new features for the map. And now a new tweet from Bluehole announces the addition of a new vehicle to the map along with the addition of one that has already been announced previously. The changes coming with the new patches include a new vehicle called the Zima along with the addition of the Snowbike which was previously talked about by the developers. The flare gun is finally being added to the game on all maps.

The new vehicles named Zima which will be replacing the UAZs that were available on the map. The devs write that it won’t have perfect control on Vikendi’s snowy plains, however the 4×4 Zima is much easier to maneuver compared to other vehicles. While the Zima is relatively slow, it has high durability making it ideal for combat situations. The Motorcycle on Vikendi map will now be replaced by a new vehicle called Snowbike, and this looks essentially like a Motorcycle that has swapped its wheels for snow sleds. This will move faster than the snowmobile does but is more fragile and can be destroyed quite easily.

Flare guns are now being added on a permanent basis to the game which will be available on all maps in the form of rare loot. According to the patch notes, Flare Guns when used in the early phase of the game often give a great advantage with little risk, therefore, hence the Flare Gun will only deliver a care package when used after the first blue zone phase. A message will be shown on the UI when a nearby player successfully calls in a special care package with the Flare Gun and an icon indicating the location of the drop will be displayed on the map.

PC Players: Update #26 is now on the Test Server! Flare Guns have been added to public matches, as well as two new Vikendi exclusive vehicles the Zima and Snowbike. Rich presence support for Steam and Discord is here. Bug fixes and full patch notes here:https://t.co/LBKPmb8QBE pic.twitter.com/djN66WKZ7F — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) February 20, 2019

The Survivor Pass for Vikendi is now ending but the rewards can be claimed afterwards as a grace period is being added. The devs have also announced the beta season 2 item rewards along with gameplay changes that are being addressed after the FPS to rate of fire expose.