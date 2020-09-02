It was recently reported that the Indian government has plans to block more Chinese apps (including PUBG) and this has turned out to be true. The Ministry of Information and Technology has banned PUBG and 118 other mobile applications in India. This is a big shocker for PUBG lovers in the country and really sad news for many gamers. The latest news of the Chinese ban app was first reported by ANI. Also Read - PUBG PC Update 8.2 live on test server with MG3 LMG, Decoy Grenade

List of Chinese apps banned in India and why this happened

The government of India has blocked a lot of gaming, art, video, messaging and other Chinese apps. These include Dawn of Isles, Ludo World-Ludo Superstar, Chess Rush, PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade, Rules of Survival, Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon, and more. The list also includes APUS Launcher, Baidu, ShareSave by Xiaomi, CamCard, WeChat reading, Dank Tanks, Warpath, Game of Sultans, Smart AppLock (App Protect), and more.

You can check the full list of banned Chinese apps in India here. The government has stated that these Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile, are engaged in activities, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order. The popular battle royale game PUBG has been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The government is saying that it has “received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms.” The official release says that the apps “are stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.”

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.”