PUBG Ban: China asks India to correct mistakes

PUBG Ban: China asks India to “correct its mistakes” after imposing ban on 118 apps

Post the PUBG ban, China accused India of abusing the "concept of ‘national security’ and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures against Chinese companies, violating relevant WTO rules”.

  Published: September 3, 2020 5:18 PM IST
PUBG-Mobile

India recently banned another wave of applications originating in China, this time including popular gaming titles like PUBG Mobile. A day after the move, China has reportedly urged India to “correct its mistakes”. Also Read - Motorola teases Moto Razr 5G launch in China for September 10

As per a report by HuffPost, China’s commerce the ministry strongly opposed the ban by India on the Chinese apps. Gao Feng, the Ministry’s spokesman was quoted saying that the ban “not only damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors and service providers but also harms the interests of Indian consumers and the investment environment of India as an open economy”. Also Read - OnePlus unlikely to launch Nord smartphone in China

Feng further added that India has “abused the concept of ‘national security’ and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures against Chinese companies, violating relevant WTO rules”. Feng went on to add that the Chinese government has always asked its companies to comply with international rules and regulations, especially when operating overseas. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 9 SE receives MIUI 12 update in China

“We hope that the Indian side will work with the Chinese side to maintain hard-won bilateral cooperation and development so as to build an open and fair business environment for international investors and services providers including Chinese companies,” said Feng as per a report by state-run Global Times.

India and the anti-China bans so far

The Ministry of IT and technology’s decision to remove the apps that originated in China on the grounds of lapses of data privacy. The previous list of banned apps included cloned versions of the 59 apps that India had earlier banned, which included popular names like TikTok, ShareIT, WeChat, among others. The new list has other games and also includes the PUBG Mobile Lite and Arena of Valor which is from Tencent Games as well. Surprisingly Call of Duty Mobile which has also been developed by Tencent Games has not been banned.

There has been a hue and cry over PUBG Mobile and its adverse effects in India for a while now. It was banned from schools in the state of Gujarat and even in a tech college. But this is the first time a pan-India ban of the game has come into effect. The neighboring countries of Nepal and Pakistan have imposed bans on the game in the past.

  Published Date: September 3, 2020 5:18 PM IST

Best Sellers