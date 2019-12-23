comscore PUBG bans 100,000 cheaters, Jio New Year Offer and more | BGR India
PUBG bans 100,000 cheaters, Reliance Jio New Year Offer, Airtel expands Wi-Fi calling and more in Daily News Wrap

Here are the top tech stories of the day.

  Published: December 23, 2019 9:05 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Call of Duty Mobile

It’s a Monday, and while many of you may still be having Monday blues, some interesting developments took place today in the tech world. The Realme Buds Air true wireless earbuds went on sale. Even the Realme X2 can be bought in open sale. Nokia smartphones are available on massive discounts and much more. Here is a recap with top tech stories of the day.

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2020 Offer

Jio has introduced two new offers for its users. The first one is a prepaid recharge available for Rs 2,020, offering yearly validity, along with call and data benefits. There is also an offer for Reliance JioPhone users. Paying Rs 2,020, you get a JioPhone for free, along with 12 months service. You can read more about the offer here.

PUBG bans 100,000 cheaters

PUBG is planning to introduce stringent rules to ban players who cheat. It is expected to expand hardware ID bans to ensure cheaters don’t re-enter the game. In fact,  PUBG Corporation is reportedly still banning 1,00,000 cheaters every week. The number of bans is still higher than the one announced by the company towards the end of 2018. Read more here.

PUBG Mobile: 5 features that have been borrowed from Call of Duty Mobile

PUBG Mobile: 5 features that have been borrowed from Call of Duty Mobile

 

Airtel expands VoWiFi feature to more cities

Airtel recently launched its Voice over Wi-Fi calling service. Now the service expands itself to Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The technology uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows users to make and take calls through it. You can read more here. 

Airtel adds 6 more Android smartphones to list of supported Wi-Fi Calling devices

Airtel adds 6 more Android smartphones to list of supported Wi-Fi Calling devices

Google Pay 2020 Stamps go live

Google Pay has introduced 2020 rewards where collecting 7 stamps can earn you Rs 2,020 reward. The seven stamps that you need to collect in order to win up to Rs 2,020 are classified into seven different categories. We have detailed the process and how you can increase the odds of collecting the stamps. Read more by clicking here.

India to build 11 new supercomputers

The Indian government just approved the building and installation of 11 completely indigenous supercomputers. These machines will be using C-DAC processors instead of Intel ones. The government will also look forward to installing 73 indigenous supercomputers by the year 2022. For more information, click here.

Vivo foldable phone expected in 2020

Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone at MWC 2020 on February 23. The invite teases a foldable smartphone and could be one of the big announcement next year. The invite comes with a big “v” designed in such a way that it suggests a foldable smartphone. Read more about the same here. 

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 9:05 PM IST

