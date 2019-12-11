comscore PUBG death: 20-year-old dies after drinking chemical | BGR India
  PUBG death: Engrossed 20-yr-old dies after reportedly drinking chemical instead of water
PUBG death: Engrossed 20-yr-old dies after reportedly drinking chemical instead of water

PUBG addiction is reaching dangerous levels. Every new report surfacing online only reminds us of its high cost to a human life.

  Published: December 11, 2019 10:19 AM IST
There’s no denying that PUBG is an addictive game, and it has hooked the youth of the nation. Every now and then a report surfaces online reminding us all how bad the addiction can get. Adding to that growing list is a new report about yet another PUBG death.

As per a Hindustan Times report, a 20-year-old died when he consumed chemical instead of water. The deceased, identified as Saurabh Yadav, was engrossed in playing PUBG on his mobile phone. As per the government railway police (GRP) – Agra Cantonment, the boy was travelling in a train with his friend. Yadav was a parking lot attendant. His friend, Santosh Sharma, deals in jewellery and was travelling to Agra in connection with his business. In his bag was a chemical used for cleaning and polishing ornaments.

Both were carrying a common bag with their essentials. Yadav was reportedly so engrossed in playing PUBG that he accidentally picked up the chemical bottle instead of his water bottle. After drinking the chemical, the liquid rapidly deteriorated Yadav’s health. He collapsed near Morena, which falls between Agra and Gwalior, as per Vijay Singh, in-charge GRP station, Agra Cantt railway station.

PUBG death, TikTok suicide: How to fight against digital addiction

PUBG death, TikTok suicide: How to fight against digital addiction

Yadav’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Families of both friends were informed, who have since reached Agra.

  Published Date: December 11, 2019 10:19 AM IST

