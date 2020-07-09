comscore Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps like PUBG, Zoom
The list not only includes Chinese apps, but also US-based platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Zoom, Truecaller, Reddit, and more.

  • Published: July 9, 2020 5:12 PM IST
The Indian government recently banned around 59 Chinese apps in India, which also includes the popular TikTok app. Now, the Indian Army wants its personnel and soldiers to uninstall as many as 89 apps. The reason stated is national security risks and they are asked to delete the apps by July 15. The list not only includes Chinese apps, but also US-based platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Zoom, Truecaller, Reddit, and more.

Apart from these, they are also asked to remove e-commerce and dating apps. The list includes a lot of apps, including songs.pk, WeChat, Hike, Likee, Shareit, Tinder. The popular battle royale game PUBG should also not be on the devices, as per reports. “The existing accounts are required to be deleted and not left deactivated. Any service persons found on Facebook/using banned sites post-July 15 will be reported,” according to the sources in the Indian Army.

The decision has apparently been taken in order to stop sensitive information from going out of the country. India has already banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, saying these apps opened the way for “elements hostile to national security and defense” to exploit them to “ultimately impinge upon the sovereignty and integrity of India.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Washington was looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok. In a Fox News interview on Monday, Pompeo said that “we’re taking this very seriously.” Besides, the list also includes Truecaller, but the company is saying that is app is safe for use by the public as well as military personnel.

“It is disappointing and saddening to learn that Truecaller is among the list of 89 apps being banned by the Indian Armed Forces for their personnel. Truecaller is an app of Swedish origin that considers India it’s home. We also have immense respect for the Armed Forces and we stand in solidarity with them and the Indian government,” a Truecaller spokesperson said in a statement.

“We would like to reiterate that Truecaller remains safe to use, both for our citizens and for our esteemed armed forces personnel. W see no reason for Truecaller to be on this list and will investigate the matter further. Truecaller provides a vital service for over 170 million people in India, identifying and blocking hundreds of millions of spam calls and SMS every single day. Our inclusion in this list is unfair and unjust,” the statement added.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 5:12 PM IST

Best Sellers