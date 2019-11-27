PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization

PUBG Corp, the company behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile is working on a number of new features. According to a new report, it looks like the company is working on the features of its in-game vehicles. The report indicated that the company may soon bring a vehicle modification and customization system to the game. The gameplay video showcasing this modification system has already surfaced online. It is likely that the company will roll out this system in the PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update.

PUBG Mobile vehicle customization and modification details

Noted PUBG Mobile leaker Mr. Ghost Gaming shared a video showcasing the upcoming vehicle customization and modification system. Inspecting the gameplay closely, it looks like PUBG Mobile will offer complete control over how the vehicle will look like. The player modified a Dacia 1300 with different color, font, and rear bumpers, sear colors, rims, and the spoiler. The customization and modification system is probably not available across the game. As per a small note on the corner of the video, this is available if one has a vehicle finish or skin.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

We also get some ideal about the cost of customization and vehicle modification. The in-game pricing will range between 500 battle points to 40 silver for various modifications or colors. PUBG Mobile developers may change the current pricing at launch. The video also showcased a “Level 1” market at the begging of the customization system screen.

It is likely that users may get to upgrade their vehicles across multiple levels. But, there is no additional information regarding this part at the time of writing. A report from DotEsports speculated that these modifications are likely only be limited to “EvoGround” modes. These modes include Payload Mode, Zombie: Survive Till Dawn 2, Team Deathmatch: The Ruins, and TDM: Warehouse. We will get more information as the PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 nears launch.