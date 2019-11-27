comscore PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization
  • Home
  • News
  • PUBG Mobile could soon let players customize their vehicles
News

PUBG Mobile could soon let players customize their vehicles

News

PUBG Corp, the company behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile is working on a number of new features. According to a new report, it looks like the company is working on the features of its

  • Published: November 27, 2019 4:29 PM IST
PUBG Mobile update Vehicle Customization

PUBG Corp, the company behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile is working on a number of new features. According to a new report, it looks like the company is working on the features of its in-game vehicles. The report indicated that the company may soon bring a vehicle modification and customization system to the game. The gameplay video showcasing this modification system has already surfaced online. It is likely that the company will roll out this system in the PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update.

PUBG Mobile vehicle customization and modification details

Noted PUBG Mobile leaker Mr. Ghost Gaming shared a video showcasing the upcoming vehicle customization and modification system. Inspecting the gameplay closely, it looks like PUBG Mobile will offer complete control over how the vehicle will look like. The player modified a Dacia 1300 with different color, font, and rear bumpers, sear colors, rims, and the spoiler. The customization and modification system is probably not available across the game. As per a small note on the corner of the video, this is available if one has a vehicle finish or skin.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

We also get some ideal about the cost of customization and vehicle modification. The in-game pricing will range between 500 battle points to 40 silver for various modifications or colors. PUBG Mobile developers may change the current pricing at launch. The video also showcased a “Level 1” market at the begging of the customization system screen.

PUBG Mobile gets a new 'The Assassin of Dawn' set: A look at it's competitive advantage

Also Read

PUBG Mobile gets a new 'The Assassin of Dawn' set: A look at it's competitive advantage

It is likely that users may get to upgrade their vehicles across multiple levels. But, there is no additional information regarding this part at the time of writing. A report from DotEsports speculated that these modifications are likely only be limited to “EvoGround” modes. These modes include Payload Mode, Zombie: Survive Till Dawn 2, Team Deathmatch: The Ruins, and TDM: Warehouse. We will get more information as the PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 nears launch.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 27, 2019 4:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization
News
PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization
OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked

News

OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked

Gamer accidentally sells Rs 10 crore character for just Rs 45,000; details

Gaming

Gamer accidentally sells Rs 10 crore character for just Rs 45,000; details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

Xiaomi Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S launched: Price, features and other details

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S launched: Price, features and other details

Most Popular

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization

OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization

News

PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization
Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out
Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out
Vivo X30 teaser hints at a periscope camera: Expected price, features

News

Vivo X30 teaser hints at a periscope camera: Expected price, features
PUBG Mobile gets a new 'The Assassin of Dawn' set

Gaming

PUBG Mobile gets a new 'The Assassin of Dawn' set

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook बनेगा अब कमाई का जरिया, बस करना होगा ये काम

Honor Watch Magic 2 स्मार्टवॉच अगले महीने की शुरुआत में भारत में होगी लॉन्च

Google My Business की मदद से Online Store खोल पाएंगे दुकानदार

Vodafone के 200 रुपये से सस्ते अनलिमिटेड कॉम्बो Prepaid Recharge Plans

Reliance Jio ने फिर दिया यूजर्स को झटका, अब से नहीं मिलेगा ये बेनिफिट

News

PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization
News
PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization
OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked

News

OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect
Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India