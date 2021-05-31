PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire could get banned in this country soon - Check full details

PUBG Mobile game has been banned in India since last September. Since then, the game has been blocked in the country and no one can play. Now, a new report suggests that the worldwide popular PUBG Mobile game will get banned in another country. Can you guess which country in this? Well, it is India’s neighbour country, Bangladesh. Also Read - Krafton releases new Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser ahead of official launch

As per a report coming all the way from Bangladesh, the government there believes that games like PUBG Mobile cause “gaming addiction” among children. The same report also suggests that besides PUBG Mobile, the Bangladesh Government is also looking at putting a ban on Garena Free Fire. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India will get this PUBG Mobile-like feature, new teaser reveals

PUBG Mobile Free Fire ban: More details…

The report also stated that the Bangladesh government plans on restricting access to both these games – PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire — via a VPN as well. As for the current status, both these games are accessible in the country right now, but the status can change any day. Also Read - How to get Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code: How to register, Download APK link

As per a report from The Daily Manab Zamin, the Bangladesh government said that these games tend to make teenagers “more violent.” Meanwhile, the president of the Bangladesh Mobile Association believes that easy access to these games ‘leads youth astray’.

Alongside India, PUBG Mobile game is already banned in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and a few others for the same reason that these games make children violent.

PUBG Mobile India version release soon

In India, PUBG Mobile and the PUBG Mobile Lite games were banned last year under section 69A on the IT Act. In addition, the Indian government banned several other Chinese apps in the country stating that these apps send data of Indian users of China.

Currently, game developer Krafton is gearing up to release PUBG Mobile India version dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country very soon. If rumours and reports circulating on the internet are to be considered, the Battlegrounds Mobile India will release by the third week of June.