Battlefield 6 reveal event on June 9: How to watch premiere of the next Battlefield game

Battlefield 6, the most anticipated shooter game from the war-based multiplayer franchise is set to be revealed on June 9. While reports earlier believed the game to be simply named Battlefield, news leaks on the horizon suggest that it could launch under the moniker Battlefield 2042. The next Battlefield game reveal event will be live-streamed via the official Battlefield YouTube channel. Also Read - Battlefield 6 release date set for June 9: From revolutionary campaign to modern-day settings, here's what to expect

Battlefield 6 (or Batttlefield 2042) reveal event: How to watch the trailer of the next Battlefield game

EA (Electronic Arts) with developer DICE is gearing up to unwrap this year’s anticipated shooter game. The Battlefield 6 reveal event will kick off at 7 PM PDT (7:30 PM IST) on June 9. Battlefield fans can catch all the live-action on the official YouTube channel. To save your time, we have embedded the link for quick access. Also Read - Battlefield 6 announcement teased in June 2021, could reveal gameplay trailer

Also Read - EA promises new racing games "more often" after Codemasters acquisition

Battlefield 6 gameplay, settings, maps, skyscrapers, singleplayer campaign, and more (expected)

DICE had earlier dropped a teaser and claimed that the next Battlefield game will offer a ‘jaw-dropping experience.

“We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can. I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare,” the developer said back then.

The teaser EA released last year at its Play 2020 event only gave away a brief clip of the next Battlefield game with soldiers running on a beach. While the game is expected to have graphics upgrade, it will the first game from the Battlefield franchise to pave its way to the high-end next-gen console PS5 and Xbox series.

Speaking of the Battlefield 6 gameplay and settings, speculations are rife around it and suggest that the game could be set in World War II on a larger scale compared to the previous iteration. Prominent leaker TheLongSensation suggests that Battlefield 6 could be a reboot of Battlefield 3. Further, a series of leaked gameplay screenshots of the alleged Battlefield game showed aerial combat, on-foot and vehicular combat. The screenshots revealed the game to likely have future settings.

Previous reports suggested that the next Battlefield game will have large maps and allow over 128 players to be a part of the thrill. Battlefield expert Tom Henderson earlier sourcing details said that the game might have a single-player campaign. Leaks also suggest a battle royale mode. While EA only announced that a new Battlefield game will be coming ‘Holiday 2021’ in an earnings call last year, we expect the publisher to provide a tentative release date at the Battlefield 6 premiere tonight. Stay tuned for updates!