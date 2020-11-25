comscore PUBG Mobile India could be available for Android users first | BGR India
PUBG Mobile India launch soon, could release for Android users first

Some new reports suggest that the PUBG Mobile India will be available for Android users initially. The game will be listed on the Google Play Store first.

PUBG Mobile India is set to launch in India much sooner than expected. The PUBG Corporation has already started taking pre-registrations on Tap Tap platform and this hints that the relaunch will take place in the next few days to come. Additionally, the PUBG India Pvt. Ltd has been reportedly registered as a company in India on the MCA India website. The reports suggest that the registered address of PUBG India Pvt. Ltd is in Bangalore and listed as a subsidiary of a foreign country. Also Read - 43 Chinese apps banned in India: Here's a full list of all blocked Chinese apps

The registration details have further revealed that the company has two directors including Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohan, who is the head of Corporate Development at KRAFTON, the parent corporation of PUBG Corp. This clearly hints that the launch of PUBG Mobile India is nearing. Also Read - India bans 43 more Chinese apps over security concerns

Ahead of the launch, some new reports suggest that the PUBG Mobile India will be available for Android users initially. The game will be listed on the Google Play Store first. A few days ago, the Google Play Store link of the PUBG Mobile India was briefly listed on the official website. Some users later said that the link opened to the PUBG Mobile India Facebook page. The upcoming Indian version of the battle royale game suggests that it will release for iOS users a few days after the Android release. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India trailer shared on WhatsApp is fake, no official release announced yet

PUBG Mobile was banned in India earlier this year alongside hundreds of other Chinese apps. Ever since the battle royale game was banned in India the company has been trying out ways to bring back PUBG Mobile in the country.

Recently, PUBG Mobile’s parent corporation KRAFTON signed a deal with Microsoft Azure to have it host PUBG games. This clearly means that PUBG Corp is working towards reducing Chinese connection for which the game was banned by the Indian government. At the time of the official announcement of PUBG Mobile India, the company said that the privacy and security of Indian players are its topmost priority.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2020 2:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 25, 2020 2:07 PM IST

