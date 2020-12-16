PUBG Mobile India has no permission to start, clarifies Indian government

PUBG Mobile seems to be facing a hard time in order to make a comeback in India. The popular battle royale game, which has been expected to re-launch in India and has already fueled a lot of anticipation, might not launch at all, as hinted by the Indian government. Also Read - PUBG Mobile top grossing game of 2020: Sensor Tower

PUBG Mobile India might not launch

PUBG Mobile India is one of the most awaited games since the battle royale game was banned in India a couple of months ago. However, as a statement by the government, it might not be launched again, at least for now. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch: Beware of fake download links, some can be malware

As per a report by Insidesport, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has officially suggested that the game won’t come back in India, stating that the “MEITY has not given any permission for launch of PUBG.” The statement was a reply to the user as part of an RTI query filed on November 30. Also Read - Just Cause: Mobile announced for Android, iPhones with multiplayer gameplay

To recall, soon after PUBG Mobile India was announced, the government is yet to grant permission to PUBG Corporation for the official re-entry of the multiplayer game. In another report, the PUBG Mobile was reportedly denied permission to launch in the country.

However, the report doesn’t confirm that the game won’t launch at all. There are chances it might launch a few months later and it will indeed get the permission. A PUBG official told the Insidesport, “Efforts from PUBG were made in the right earnest, but the situation is such – that there has been no headwind or progress on the matter. We don’t see the game making a comeback in India for the next few months, at least not before March 2021. It’s unfortunate but everyone has to live with it.‘

For those who don’t know, PUBG Mobile India’s website is now live after it was announced. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were among the 118 Chinese apps that were banned back in September to safeguard the security and privacy of the users.

Since we don’t have a proper confirmation, we need to wait for one. Hence, stay tuned to this space.