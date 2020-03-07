comscore PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women’s Day special event | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women’s Day special event and introduces lucky spin
News

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women’s Day special event and introduces lucky spin

News

PUBG Corp claims that users can interact with both the event to “further enjoy” while winning “exciting outfits, accessories”, and more. It went on to add that PUBG Corp continues to work on making PUBG Mobile Lite more interesting.

  • Published: March 7, 2020 5:45 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Lite Women’s Day special event

PUBG Corp, the developer behind the popular game PUBG Mobile has just launched new content for the PUBG Mobile Lite. As part of the new content, the company is bringing a new Women’s Day special event and a lucky spin. Players can currently access both the new events inside the game. PUBG Corp claims that users can interact with both the event to “further enjoy” while winning “exciting outfits, accessories”, and more. It went on to add that PUBG Corp continues to work on making the game and interface more appealing. This new event is here to “celebrate womanhood”. Let’s have a closer look at both the new events.

Related Stories


PUBG Mobile Lite brings two special events; details

First up, let’s talk about the Women’s Day special event. The company clarified that this event will be available until March 8, 2020. PUBG Corp added that this custom event will offer users a chance to participate in an exclusive event. As part of the event, users can get in-game bouquets or exchange the bouquets for rewards. Developers have also added daily missions as part of the event for players. Taking a closer look, players can also exchange bouquets to qualify for the exclusive event. The second event is the lucky spin where players can get another chance to get quick rewards.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

As part of the second event, PUBG Mobile Lite players can access this event from March 5th to March 25, 2020. The lucky spin will also function as a lucky treasure event. Users will have to pay 10 Battle Coins (BC) while making the first draw of the day. Players can also use the spin multiple times to claim the reward.

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 official patch notes out

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 official patch notes out

It is also worth noting that the exchange shop will also stop along with the event. So, make sure that you get something and make something of the items from the lucky spin. This announcement comes days after PUBG Mobile released its 0.17.0 version.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 7, 2020 5:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event
News
PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event
Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

News

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro receives a price drop in India

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro receives a price drop in India

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in India: A roundup

Opinions

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in India: A roundup

Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27

Google Pixel 4a leaked images hint at a punch hold design

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: First update brings March 2020 Security patch

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event

News

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event
PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12
Tweet confirms that PUBG is bringing back Vikendi map

Gaming

Tweet confirms that PUBG is bringing back Vikendi map
Realme 6 Review

Review

Realme 6 Review
PUBG Mobile and Nodwin Gaming to bring a Esports Circuit in South Asia

Gaming

PUBG Mobile and Nodwin Gaming to bring a Esports Circuit in South Asia

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y91i स्मार्टफोन का 3GB रैम वेरिएंट अब 7,990 रुपये में खरीदें

Xiaomi Mi 10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन 27 मार्च को होंगे ग्लोबली लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Oppo ने पेश की कंपनी की पहली स्मार्टवॉच Oppo Watch, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

टीवी, कैमरे और अलार्म घड़ियों की जगह लेने लगे हैं स्मार्टफोन: रिपोर्ट

Zee5, Netflix, Hotstar और Amazon Prime Video : किसका प्लान है आपके लिए बेहतर

News

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event
News
PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event
Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

News

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised
Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27
Google Pixel 4a leaked images hint at a punch hold design

News

Google Pixel 4a leaked images hint at a punch hold design
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: First update brings March 2020 Security patch

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: First update brings March 2020 Security patch