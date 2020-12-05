comscore FAU-G could be launched in India in December | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile rival FAU-G could launch in India this month: Report
News

PUBG Mobile rival FAU-G could launch in India this month: Report

Gaming

Mobile multiplayer game FAU-G could be launched in India this month. The game is being launched in association with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

  • Published: December 5, 2020 3:34 PM IST
FAU-G

Ever since the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, a lot of mobile multiplayer games have burst onto the scene vying for the top spot that’s currently vacant. The latest entrant to compete for that spot has been India-made FAU-G and the game has grabbed headlines for the past couple of months. Also Read - How to pre-register for FAU-G on Google Play Store

As per a report by InsideSport, sources close to the company, nCore Games, have said that FAU-G could be launched this month. However, the Bengaluru-headquartered developers of the game are yet to announce an official release date fo the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year, here's why

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards is touted to be a mobile multiplayer game that will take on PUBG Mobile by offering similar gameplay and graphics. The developer of the game also launched a teaser that shows India Army soldiers brawling with the enemies engaged in hand-to-hand combat. Also Read - FAU-G breaks record, crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Play store in 3 days

Pre-registration for FAU-G already open

The pre-registration for the game opened a couple of days ago and it has received an overwhelming response garnering over 1 million registrations. You can also pre-register for the game by going to the Google Play Store and searching for FAU-G. The early registration ensures that you will be intimated about the game’s release as soon as the download link is available.

The pre-registration page shows no other information about the game like size, compatible devices nor expected launch date. The game has been launched in India in association with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The FAU-G rival

What is intriguing is that PUBG is also ready to launch an Indian version of PUBG Mobile called PUBG Mobile India which will bring almost similar features and gameplay as the Chinese version with checks and balanced catering to the stipulations stated by the government of India.

At the moment there is the uncertainty of when PUBG Mobile India will be launched but a lot of PUBG Mobile gamers are waiting with bated breath for the launch of the game.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 5, 2020 3:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

FAU-G expected to be launched this month
News
FAU-G expected to be launched this month
Apple iPhone 12 wireless charging issue

News

Apple iPhone 12 wireless charging issue

Type and chat feature coming soon to Amazon's Alexa

News

Type and chat feature coming soon to Amazon's Alexa

Samsung to launch three new foldable phones in 2021

News

Samsung to launch three new foldable phones in 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Long-term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Long-term Review

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design

FAU-G expected to be launched this month

Apple iPhone 12 wireless charging issue

Type and chat feature coming soon to Amazon's Alexa

Samsung to launch three new foldable phones in 2021

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Related Topics

Related Stories

FAU-G expected to be launched this month

News

FAU-G expected to be launched this month
How to pre-register for FAU-G on Google Play Store

Gaming

How to pre-register for FAU-G on Google Play Store
Reasons why PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year

Gaming

Reasons why PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year
FAU-G crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Google Play store

Gaming

FAU-G crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Google Play store
PUBG Mobile India officials request to meet MeitY, no response from latter

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India officials request to meet MeitY, no response from latter

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 5.4 फोन 4 बैक कैमरा, डेडिकेटिड गूगल असिस्टेंट बटन के साथ US FCC लिस्टिंग पर स्पॉट

NetFlix (नेटफ्लिक्स) आज 5 और 6 दिसंबर को बिल्कुल फ्री, ऐसे देखें एक्सक्लूसिव मूवीज, सीरीज

Xiaomi Mi 11 का कॉन्सेप्ट रेंडर आया सामने, जानिए कैसा होगा डिजाइन

Moto G9 Power स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vivo Y52s 5G स्मार्टफोन, 5000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

News

Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design
News
Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design
FAU-G expected to be launched this month

News

FAU-G expected to be launched this month
Apple iPhone 12 wireless charging issue

News

Apple iPhone 12 wireless charging issue
Type and chat feature coming soon to Amazon's Alexa

News

Type and chat feature coming soon to Amazon's Alexa
Samsung to launch three new foldable phones in 2021

News

Samsung to launch three new foldable phones in 2021

new arrivals in india

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers