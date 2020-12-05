Ever since the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, a lot of mobile multiplayer games have burst onto the scene vying for the top spot that’s currently vacant. The latest entrant to compete for that spot has been India-made FAU-G and the game has grabbed headlines for the past couple of months. Also Read - How to pre-register for FAU-G on Google Play Store

As per a report by InsideSport, sources close to the company, nCore Games, have said that FAU-G could be launched this month. However, the Bengaluru-headquartered developers of the game are yet to announce an official release date fo the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year, here's why

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards is touted to be a mobile multiplayer game that will take on PUBG Mobile by offering similar gameplay and graphics. The developer of the game also launched a teaser that shows India Army soldiers brawling with the enemies engaged in hand-to-hand combat. Also Read - FAU-G breaks record, crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Play store in 3 days

Pre-registration for FAU-G already open

The pre-registration for the game opened a couple of days ago and it has received an overwhelming response garnering over 1 million registrations. You can also pre-register for the game by going to the Google Play Store and searching for FAU-G. The early registration ensures that you will be intimated about the game’s release as soon as the download link is available.

The pre-registration page shows no other information about the game like size, compatible devices nor expected launch date. The game has been launched in India in association with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The FAU-G rival

What is intriguing is that PUBG is also ready to launch an Indian version of PUBG Mobile called PUBG Mobile India which will bring almost similar features and gameplay as the Chinese version with checks and balanced catering to the stipulations stated by the government of India.

At the moment there is the uncertainty of when PUBG Mobile India will be launched but a lot of PUBG Mobile gamers are waiting with bated breath for the launch of the game.