In daily news wrap, we take a look at the top news of the technology world. Today, Tata Nexon EV, the first electric SUV from the Indian automotive brand, was launched in India. It has been reported that PUBG Mobile will soon get drones, and a lot more features. A few Huawei P40 renders also surfaced online. OnePlus is expected to launch three smartphones in 2020. A new OnePlus 8 leak gave us a glimpse at all three smartphone’s alleged features and specifications. Today, we also saw news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Airtel, Realme and Oppo. Here’s the daily news wrap for December 19.

PUBG Mobile to bring drones

A Youtuber has shared some gameplay footage, which suggests that the upcoming PUBG Mobile update will get drones. The popular Battle Royale game is also expected to get Grappling Hooks, Deployable Shields as well as a new way to revive players. A fresh video suggested that the drones on PUBG Mobile will mostly be used as a spying tool rather than a mobile hunting machine.

OnePlus 8 series features, specifications leaked

As per the leak, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite will flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Pro variant of the device will come with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and 1440 x 3140 pixels resolution. The devices will feature a punch-hole display. The Pro and standard variant will boast 120Hz refresh rate, while the Lite will settle for a 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8 and its Pro will pack a Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and X55 5G modem.

Tata Nexon EV launched in India

The biggest selling point of Tata Nexon EV is the range of over 300 kilometers. It also supports fast charging where the car can be charged from zero to 80 percent in 60 minutes. The electric SUV packs a 30.2kWh battery, which comes with a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh kilometers. The company also announced that the battery is IP67 rated, offering the highest rating of water and dust resistance. It also comes in three colors – signature teal blue, glacier white, and moonlight silver.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro renders leaked

The company is set to launch its Huawei P40 series in Paris in March 2020. The series will be launched without Google series. The flagship device lineup will sport a rectangular rear camera module. This module is slightly raised making the device uneven when kept on a flat surface. The renders do showcase a glass back on the devices along with the new camera module on the top left corner. Besides, the Huawei P40 lineup is likely to feature Kirin 990 SoC with an integrated 5G modem.

Fastag deadline extended to Jan 15

As per new information, the FASTags will now be mandatory on the National Highways from January 15, 2020. Previously, the government had extended the deadline from December 1 to December 15. FASTag is meant to support the government's plan for 100 percent electronic toll collection across National Highways in the country. The latest extension until January 15, 2020, has come due to a shortage of tags in the market.