PUBG takes another life, Android R and more: Daily News Wrap

In daily news wrap, we take a look at the top news of the technology world. Today, Noise launched a new set of wireless earbuds, whereas Airtel added a new prepaid plan to its list. It has been reported that a 25-year-old PUBG Mobile player suffered a brain stroke while playing the popular battle royale game. Realme has started shipping the latest Realme UI update along with Android 10 to its mid-range Realme XT smartphone. A complete specifications sheet for Samsung Galaxy S20 also surfaced online. Today, we also saw news from OnePlus, Realme, Poco and Huawei. Here’s the daily news wrap for January 20.

PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing game

If reports are to be believed, PUBG addiction has taken another life. The person, named Harshal Memane, was a resident of Shindewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. He was rushed to a hospital immediately after he suffered intracerebral hemorrhage while playing the PUBG game. It has been reported that the person died at the hospital while undergoing treatment, as per a Dehu Road police station official. If you want to know more, then click here.

Realme XT gets Realme UI based on Android 10

The company has started rolling out Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0 for the Realme XT. It comes with software version number RMX1921EX_11.C.01. The update weighs 3.52 GB in size and brings all the new features. In terms of changelog, the update brings dual earphone connection, animated wallpapers, screen-off display, customizable icon shape, new charging animation, realme Share and more. If you want to know more, then click here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G could support 120Hz display, an Exynos 990 SoC and 128GB internal storage on the lowest variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G features a 120Hz punch-hole AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. There is a 6.2-inch 20:9 3200 x 1440 pixels display. It is likely to pack the Exynos 990 SoC.

The phone could offer a 12-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It could feature a 4,000mAh battery, and run Android 10. If you want to know more, then click here.

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch date leaked

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 10 smartphone on February 11, 2020. The device will come with a regular glass finish. A leaked poster emphasized that the flagship series will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with a 5G modem. It hinted that the primary camera will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. It will feature a quad-camera setup on the back in vertical alignment. If you want to know more, then click here.

Android R spotted running on Google Pixel 4

Android R is expected to debut as Android 11 and the developer preview might arrive at I/O 2020 later this year. The new software has been spotted being tested on Pixel 4 for the first time via a Geekbench listing. The Pixel 4 being used for the benchmark has 6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 855 has a base clock frequency of 1.78GHz. The hardware specification seems to check out well for the device. The curious thing being ‘Android R’ spotted in the operating system section. If you want to know more, then click here.

Huawei signs deal with TomTom

Huawei has signed a deal with Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom. The new deal will let the company use TomTom’s maps, navigation software and traffic information to develop apps for its smartphones. The signing was confirmed by TomTom spokesperson Remco Meerstra. The Dutch company is reportedly shifting its focus from navigational devices to digital mapping software. If you want to know more, then click here.