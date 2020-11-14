Dyson has launched the new Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater in India. The company claims that Dyson Cryptomic technology destroys formaldehyde continuously1 at a molecular level transforming this potentially harmful gas into small amounts of water and Carbon Dioxide. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater is priced at Rs 61 900. Also Read - Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India: Price and features

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater is available on Dyson.in across the 6 Dyson Demo in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, and to other cities through Direct to home. It is also available on Amazon, Flipkart, and in select Croma stores. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half

The air purifier automatically senses the indoor air pollution and activates the machine to purify throughout the whole room. It captures 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles and destroys formaldehyde continuously. Also Read - Air Purifiers: What you need to keep in mind when buying one

It separately displays 4 pollutants – PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO. There’s a LCD display that shows which particles and gases the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic machines are automatically sensing in realtime. The company claims “a unique Dyson algorithm processes the input from three sensors and then displays air quality readings in real time.” There’s also a separate sensor that detects the amount of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) such as formaldehyde, benzene, and Nitrogen Dioxide. The third sensor measures relative humidity and temperature.

The Dyson air purifier comes fitted with a vacuum-sealed H-13 Glass HEPA and Activated Carbon filters which capture 99.95 per cent of ultrafine pollutants as small as 0.1microns, including allergens, bacteria, pollen and mould spores.

The air purifier has an in-built heating functionality. With thermostat heat control, the machine automatically keeps rooms at the target temperature. The heating function will switch to stand-by mode once the target is reached and will switch back on once it senses a drop in the temperature. It also features a diffused airflow mode which can be used when you want to purify the air but don’t want cool air blowing on you, alongside the forward fan mode.

The Dyson Link app enables you to track indoor and outdoor pollution, temperature and humidity levels. It also helps you control your machine and see how many hours of filter life you have left. The app is available on Android as well as iOS.