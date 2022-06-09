comscore Qualcomm aims to beat Apple's M2 chips with Apple engineers, Yes you heard it right!
Qualcomm aims to beat Apple's M2 chips with Apple engineers, Yes, you heard it right!

Qualcomm has claimed that it will beat Apple's M2 chipset with the help of former Apple engineers who left the company a while back.

Apple sets a benchmark every year it launches the desktop chipsets for its MacBook and iMac models. Two years back, when the Californian giant launched the M1 chipset, chip makers like Qualcomm and Intel were stunned to see its power. Both manufacturers then revealed that they planned to offer performance that will match the M1 chip. Now, Apple has unveiled the new M2 chipset, and this time again, Qualcomm is claiming to beat the M2 chip. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro may come with always-on display, hints iOS 16 code: Check details

Qualcomm is aiming to have performance leadership in PC segment

Qualcomm believes that it can launch the best chip on the market with the help of former Apple employees that currently work at Qualcomm. Also Read - iOS 16 brings a lock to hidden and deleted folders in the Photos app

For the unversed, a few years back, in 2019, a few Apple employees including Gerard Williams that worked in the chip-making department left the company to start a new company called Nuvia. Also Read - Apple's 3nm M2 Pro chipset to go into mass production later this year

These former Apple employees revealed that they were planning to beat the competition with Nuvia chips. However, soon later Qualcomm bought Nuvia for $1.4 billion giving it access to the expertise of people who worked for Apple.

This gave Qualcomm credence for it beating Apple in its desktop chips. Qualcomm’s CEO has revealed that he has high hopes for chips designed by its recently acquired company, Nuvia. The Nuvia chips will be running on the Arm architecture, meaning it will power most systems like smartphones, tablets, and even laptops.

Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon (via CNET) revealed, “We’re aiming to have performance leadership in PC on the CPU, period.”

While his claim may be true in the future, the truth is that it will be 2023 by the time they create a faster chip than the M2. It means we will be already having our eyes on the M2 Pro that’s reported to go into mass production later this year.

Nonetheless, Qualcomm still has powerful chips and its major chip market is for smartphones. The brand’s newly released Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 7 Gen 1 are for flagship and midrange phones, respectively. As for desktops, it has the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 available in the market. Just for comparison, the 8cx Gen 3 is based on a 6nm node, while Apple’s M2 is based on a 5nm node.

