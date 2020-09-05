Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chipset targeting personal computers. The new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G computing platform offers high-speed connectivity, improved camera and audio technology, AI acceleration, and enterprise-grade security features. Also Read - Qualcomm will bring 5G support to its Snapdragon 4-Series chipsets

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 SoC specifications

Based on Qualcomm's testing with the PCMark benchmark, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G offers more than 50% more system-wide performance and battery life than Intel's hybrid Core i5 chips. In addition, it also supports Wi-Fi 6 thanks to the FastConnect 6800 chip.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G offers 5G connectivity up to 7.5 Gbps both through Sub-6 GHz and through 5G mmWave, via the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF modem. Devices that do not require 5G connectivity will be able to use a Snapdragon X24 4G LTE modem for connectivity.

The new chip offers a clearer sound by using Qualcomm Aqstic’s Echo Cancellation and Noise Suppression (ECNS) technology to focus on sounds in the user’s environment. Furthermore, it is compatible with high-resolution camera modules up to 32MP for video recording up to 4K HDR.

Utilizing Qualcomm’s AI engine, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G platform will support accelerated AI experiences on the PC. It will also deliver great AI performance with superior power efficiency than other solutions without a dedicated AI engine.

Some examples of AI applications are simulated eye contact video conferencing. Using which the person’s eyes are tracked to appear to be looking at the camera. AI can also be used for faster device threat identification without sending data to the cloud.

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G powered devices also support dual 4K displays via a single Type-C cable to a dock. Allowing for maximum flexibility and productivity. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G computing platform is likely to be in commercial devices by the end of 2020. Two Qualcomm partners, Acer and HP, have confirmed the launch of devices with this chip.