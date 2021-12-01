comscore Qualcomm, Google are partnering to provide a better AI experience with new chipsets
  Qualcomm and Google are partnering to provide a better AI experience on smartphones
Qualcomm and Google are partnering to provide a better AI experience on smartphones

As a part of the collaboration Google and Qualcomm plan to accelerate neural network development and differentiation for Snapdragon mobile, ACPC, and XR platforms, Snapdragon Ride Platform, and Qualcomm Technologies’ IoT platforms

Qualcomm and Google have partnered to enhance AI capabilities in devices that are powered by the new Qualcomm and Snapdragon chipsets. The companies are working together to provide more accurate feedback from the AI. As part of the new partnership, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 could become first smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

As a part of the collaboration Google and Qualcomm plan to accelerate neural network development and differentiation for Snapdragon mobile, ACPC, and XR platforms, Snapdragon Ride Platform, and Qualcomm Technologies’ IoT platforms by utilizing Google Cloud Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS) with the Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine. Also Read - Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021: Qualcomm updates Snapdragon branding, bets on simplified naming convention


“The ability to utilize Google’s NAS technology to create and optimize new AI models in a condensed time frame is a game changer for our business,” said Ziad Asghar, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are happy to be the first chipset company to work with Google Cloud on NAS and eager to roll out this technology to further our momentum in connecting the intelligent edge.”

“Google Cloud’s Vertex AI NAS will give Qualcomm Technologies the ability to bring high accuracy AI with low latency to low-power devices such as IoT, medical imagery, automobile and mobile devices, whilst ensuring memory and energy efficiency,” said June Yang, vice president, Cloud AI and Industry Solutions, Google Cloud. “With this collaboration Qualcomm Technologies will now be able to build and optimize new AI models in weeks rather than months and we’re thrilled at the impact this will have on people using Snapdragon-powered devices.”

Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS will be integrated into the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK for developer access. Qualcomm Technologies’ platforms utilizing the Qualcomm AI Engine can reap optimizations and performance increases.

  Published Date: December 1, 2021 1:13 PM IST

Best Sellers