comscore Qualcomm India joins hands with MeiTY's C-DAC to help Indian semiconductor startups
  • Home
  • News
  • Qualcomm India Joins Hands With Meitys C Dac To Help Indian Semiconductor Startups
News

Qualcomm India partners with MeiTY’s C-DAC to help Indian chipset startups

News

Qualcomm India will also facilitate “Masterclass” workshops for the shortlisted startups on semiconductor design aspects such as design, testing, and verification packaging

Semiconductor

Qualcomm India will be conducting a Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Program 2022 for select startups from the semiconductor space in India. The intent is to provide and facilitate mentorship, technical training, and industry outreach for startups. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro gets featured in Metaverse for virtual unboxing experience: Watch video

This year Qualcomm India has announced a collaboration with the C-DAC, an autonomous scientific society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), Government of India. C-DAC will be an outreach partner for the program and facilitate exposure for the participating startups. Under this collaboration, C-DAC and Qualcomm India plan to help in innovation, product development, technical advancements, and intellectual-property-driven innovation. Also Read - Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

How will startups be selected?

Qualcomm India will shortlist up to 10 Indian semiconductor startups for QSMP 2022. Each shortlisted startup will be paired with a Qualcomm India leader for mentorship on product planning and development. Also Read - Vodafone Idea announces Rs 107, Rs 111 validity vouchers with 200MB data

The startup and the mentor will meet on a periodic basis either in person or through online meetings. Qualcomm India will also facilitate “Masterclass” workshops for the shortlisted startups on semiconductor design aspects such as design, testing, and verification packaging, as well as on non-technical topics such as pitches, IPR, marketing, government incentives/opportunities, and scaling up teams.

C-DAC and Qualcomm India will facilitate exposure for these startups to government stakeholders through meetings, webinars, seminars, or tradeshows.

Objectives of the partnership

The partnership aims to reduce risks in innovation and also accelerate the pace of business development. Additionally, semiconductor startups will be assisted in the development of soft skills and knowledge bases.

Create platforms and forums that provide opportunities to work with high-growth-potential small businesses and startups who have potentially disruptive technologies that could develop or reshape semiconductor supply chains in the future.

Rajen Vagadia, VP and President of Qualcomm India & SAARC, said, “The semiconductor supply chain has underlined the demand to find domestic solutions for the needs across industries. Semiconductors are an essential building block for most technology platforms and connected devices There is a huge opportunity for Indian semiconductor startups due to the incentives provided by the Government. Qualcomm India is committed to help semiconductor design startups capitalize on India’s design and engineering talent to drive innovations that will power the intelligent, connected future we foresee, not only for India but the world.”

E. Magesh, Director General C-DAC said, “The semiconductor industry is crucial for the growth of many other industries. We encourage Indian startups to come forward and meet the current and projected domestic demand for semiconductors with the support of Government-led programmes such as “Make in India” and the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme. The prevailing global and domestic environments present opportunities for both established companies and startups. The joint initiative with Qualcomm India will enable us to identify, interact with, and support the scale-up of the most promising Indian semiconductor startups.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2022 6:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 29, 2022 6:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Qualcomm India partners with MeiTY s C-DAC to help Indian chipset startups
News
Qualcomm India partners with MeiTY s C-DAC to help Indian chipset startups
Realme GT Neo 3 5G review: A big phone with big expectations

Photo Gallery

Realme GT Neo 3 5G review: A big phone with big expectations

Apple iPhone 14 price revealed in new leaks

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 price revealed in new leaks

Tata AVINYA: View pics of a dreamy electric car that will soon become a reality

Photo Gallery

Tata AVINYA: View pics of a dreamy electric car that will soon become a reality

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Telecom

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Qualcomm India partners with MeiTY s C-DAC to help Indian chipset startups

Apple iPhone 14 price revealed in new leaks

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Waiting for launch of new electric scooter? Here's why it may get delayed

POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X80 सीरीज इस दिन होगी भारत में लॉन्च, 12GB RAM के साथ मिलेंगे कई तगड़े फीचर्स

Poco M4 5G Vs Oppo K10: जानें किसमें कितना है दम, और किसे खरीदने में होगा आपका फायदा?

कबाड़ से जुगाड़! दूध बेचने वाले ने बनाई फॉर्मूला 1 जैसी इलेक्ट्रिक कार, आनंद महिंद्रा भी हुए फैन

Nothing Phone 1 के लॉन्च से पहले Google Play Store पर आया Launcher, इन स्मार्टफोन को करेगा सपोर्ट

TikTok का जलवा बरकरार, एक बार फिर बना सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला ऐप

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999