comscore Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 750 5G chipset for mobile | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 750 5G chipset for mid-range phones
News

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 750 5G chipset for mid-range phones

News

Qualcomm is adding the new mid-range gaming processor that will succeed the Snapdragon 730G in the lineup.

  • Published: September 24, 2020 8:38 AM IST
qualcomm snapdragon stock image

Qualcomm has kept itself busy over the past few months. The chipset maker has announced a slew of chipsets, both the 4G and 5G that will power the next-generation devices. It has also designed a unique chipset to enhance the performance of truly wireless earbuds. But this week, it has introduced the new Snapdragon 750 processor with an integrated 5G modem. This chipset is most likely going to succeed the Snapdragon 730G series. Because of this, we believe the SD 750 will cater to the mid-range segment with its 5G offering. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 SoC

The G denoted in the name refers to the gaming capability of the chipset. Qualcomm points out the new processor comes bundled with Adreno 619 GPU which is 10 percent faster than its predecessor. The company also claims the new chipset will offer a smooth and low-latency gaming experience. The first set of phones powered by the chipset will be launched before the end of 2020. And like always, Xiaomi will be one of the first phone makers to support the new Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips: Report

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air, & More

Apart from 5G, the new chipset will support Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10. It will support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.1 over Type C, and a single rear camera up to 192-megapixel. Also Read - Qualcomm will bring 5G support to its Snapdragon 4-Series chipsets

Qualcomm unveils wide range of 5G chipsets for affordable mobile devices

In addition to the Snapdragon 750G, Qualcomm has announced the 690, and slew of 5G processors in the 400 series. Qualcomm predicts that 5G smartphone users will increase to more than 750 million by 2022. And the number will surpass 1 billion by 2023. The Snapdragon 4-Series is Qualcomm’s affordable chipset, which means we will see smartphones with low price tags having 5G connectivity. There are already several companies ready to use it, such as Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

Apple A14 Bionic seemingly loses out to Snapdragon 865 in benchmarks

Also Read

Apple A14 Bionic seemingly loses out to Snapdragon 865 in benchmarks

The news was conveyed directly by Qualcomm at the IFA 2020 event stage. With the Snapdragon 4-Series, at least 3.5 billion smartphone users will be able to enjoy 5G speeds.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 24, 2020 8:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Google brings Android 11 for smart TVs with new privacy features
News
Google brings Android 11 for smart TVs with new privacy features
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

Snokor iRocker Stix TWS earbuds launched in India

News

Snokor iRocker Stix TWS earbuds launched in India

Jio Mart grocery store now available through MyJio app on mobile

News

Jio Mart grocery store now available through MyJio app on mobile

LG pushes Android 10 update for G8x smartphone in India

News

LG pushes Android 10 update for G8x smartphone in India

Most Popular

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details

Google brings Android 11 for smart TVs with new privacy features

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

Snokor iRocker Stix TWS earbuds launched in India

Jio Mart grocery store now available through MyJio app on mobile

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details

News

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Huawei files patent for another smartphone with under-display camera

News

Huawei files patent for another smartphone with under-display camera
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9i की सेल आज, सिर्फ Rs. 923 की EMI पर खरीदें बड़ी डिस्प्ले और दमदार बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन

Google (गूगल) ने पद्मश्री आरती शाह (Arati Saha) की 80वीं जयंती पर बनाया शानदार Doodle (डूडल), तैराकी में थीं अव्वल

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE स्मार्टफोन इस कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Google Pixel 5 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्च से पहले हुए लीक, जानिए डिटेल्स

Reliance Jio जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है 4000 रुपये का एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन, सप्लायर्स से चल रही बातचीत

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details
News
Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details
Google brings Android 11 for smart TVs with new privacy features

News

Google brings Android 11 for smart TVs with new privacy features
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications
Snokor iRocker Stix TWS earbuds launched in India

News

Snokor iRocker Stix TWS earbuds launched in India
Jio Mart grocery store now available through MyJio app on mobile

News

Jio Mart grocery store now available through MyJio app on mobile

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers