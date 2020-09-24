Qualcomm has kept itself busy over the past few months. The chipset maker has announced a slew of chipsets, both the 4G and 5G that will power the next-generation devices. It has also designed a unique chipset to enhance the performance of truly wireless earbuds. But this week, it has introduced the new Snapdragon 750 processor with an integrated 5G modem. This chipset is most likely going to succeed the Snapdragon 730G series. Because of this, we believe the SD 750 will cater to the mid-range segment with its 5G offering. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 SoC

The G denoted in the name refers to the gaming capability of the chipset. Qualcomm points out the new processor comes bundled with Adreno 619 GPU which is 10 percent faster than its predecessor. The company also claims the new chipset will offer a smooth and low-latency gaming experience. The first set of phones powered by the chipset will be launched before the end of 2020. And like always, Xiaomi will be one of the first phone makers to support the new Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips: Report

Apart from 5G, the new chipset will support Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10. It will support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.1 over Type C, and a single rear camera up to 192-megapixel. Also Read - Qualcomm will bring 5G support to its Snapdragon 4-Series chipsets

Qualcomm unveils wide range of 5G chipsets for affordable mobile devices

In addition to the Snapdragon 750G, Qualcomm has announced the 690, and slew of 5G processors in the 400 series. Qualcomm predicts that 5G smartphone users will increase to more than 750 million by 2022. And the number will surpass 1 billion by 2023. The Snapdragon 4-Series is Qualcomm’s affordable chipset, which means we will see smartphones with low price tags having 5G connectivity. There are already several companies ready to use it, such as Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

The news was conveyed directly by Qualcomm at the IFA 2020 event stage. With the Snapdragon 4-Series, at least 3.5 billion smartphone users will be able to enjoy 5G speeds.