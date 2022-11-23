comscore Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 782G chipset: Check details
News

Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 782G chipset to replace Snapdragon 778G+: Check details

News

Qualcomm hasn’t revealed the smartphones that will be powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset or when such devices will arrive in the market.

Highlights

  • Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 782G chipset.
  • The Snapdragon 782G chipset succeeds the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.
  • The Snapdragon 782G SoC will power premium mid-range smartphones.
Qualcomm Snapdragon

Qualcomm earlier this month launched its premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 in Miami. Now, just weeks later, the company has launched a new chipset dubbed as the Snapdragon 782G system-on-chip (SoC). This new chipset replaces the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and it bring minor improvement over its predecessor. Also Read - Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones

The newly launched Snapdragon 782G chipset will be powering the affordable premium and premium mid-range smartphones in the market. However, Qualcomm hasn’t revealed what smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset or when these devices will be available in the market. Also Read - Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: All you need to know

Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G features

As far as features are concerned, the Snapdragon 728G chipset features improvements to the Qualcomm Kryo CPU and the Qualcomm Adreno GPU. It has been developed using the 6nm process — same as the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset — and it has Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology for boosting the battery. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Wi-Fi 7, Ray Tracing and more launched: Check all details

Apart from this, the Snapdragon 782G chipset features support for intelligent camera features such as low-light video, smooth zoom, and autofocus and context-based enhancements—such as background audio blur and automatic volume adjustments—create audio- and picture-perfect video calls.

For 5G connectivity, the Snapdragon 782G has the Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System, which supports both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz frequencies. It also features support for Wi-Fi 6, and Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Mobile Connectivity System.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Snapdragon 728G processor has the Qualcomm AI Engine, the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, the Qualcomm Kryo CPU and the Qualcomm Hexagon processpr in its core. It has a 64-bit CPU with a peak clock output of up to 2.7GHz. Coming to connectivity, the Snapdragon 728G has the Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF system that offers a download frequency of up to 3.7GHz and an uplink frquency of up to 1.6GHz. It also has Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 system which provides support for WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and NavIC.

For sound the chipset has Bluetooth LE Audio, Qualcomm aptX suite and Snapdragon Sound technology. It also has Snapdragon Voice Activation, and Qualcomm Aqstic.

Coming to the cameras, the Snapdragon 728G features support for up to 200MP photo capture, up to 64MP single camera at 30FPS, up to 36+22MP dual camera at 30FPS. For display, the SoC support a FHD+ display at 144Hz screen refresh rate with support for HDR10 and HDR10+.

For charging it supports the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2022 2:11 PM IST
