Qualcomm launched its new flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021. The new flagship chipset gets added benefits in terms of 5G connectivity, AI, gaming, camera, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Also Read - Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021: Qualcomm updates Snapdragon branding, bets on simplified naming convention

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will be featured on smartphones made by Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Redmi, SHARP, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE. The company announced that the devices with the new chipset are expected to launch by the end of 2021.

“As the world’s most advanced mobile platform, Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1sets the standard for the next generation of flagship mobile devices,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager mobile, compute, and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“It delivers connectivity, photography, AI, gaming, sound, and security experiences never before available in a smartphone.”

Here are some highlights of the new Chipset:

Connectivity

The chip is equipped with the 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System. Qualcomm claims the new Snapdragon 8 5G is the first to get a modem-RF solution to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds.

Snapdragon 8 features the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System to offer better Wi-Fi speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps over Wi-Fi 6

Camera

The chip gets Snapdragon Sight Technology which includes an 18-bit ISP. The company claims that mobiles will be able to capture over 4000x more camera data than its predecessor

The camera will be able to capture images up to 3.2 gigapixels per second.

The chipset will also allow smartphones to capture 8K HDR videos. It is capable of capturing the videos in HDR10+ format.

The chip comes with a new Bokeh Engine which facilitates soft backgrounds to videos, a feature that was spotted on the latest iPhone 13 Pro devices. Snapdragon 8 also includes a fourth separate ISP which allows the camera to run with extremely low power consumption

AI

The 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine provides a 2x faster tensor accelerator and 2x larger shared memory than its predecessor.

The new chip also provides on-device AI which can analyze a user’s vocal patterns to determine if a user is at risk for health conditions such as asthma, depression, and Covid-19. The new always-on AI system is powered by the 3rd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub.

Gaming

Snapdragon 8 gets over 50 Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. The chip gets new Qualcomm Adreno GPU which the company claims provides a 30% boost in graphics rendering capabilities and 25% improvement in power savings compared to the previous generation.

The Adreno Frame Motion Engine can generate twice as many frames while maintaining the same power consumption. Variable Rate Shading Pro can provide a finer grain of control for game developers to further tune game performance.

Sound

Users can expect more crisp, clear voice with integrated Bluetooth 5.2 and Snapdragon Sound Technology with the help of Qualcomm aptX Lossless Technology for CD-quality lossless wireless audio. This is the first Snapdragon mobile platform to support the new LE audio features such as broadcast audio, stereo recording, and voice back-channel for gaming.

Security

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 8 features a vault-like security to help keep users’ data protected. This is the first Snapdragon platform to feature a dedicated Trust Management Engine.

Snapdragon 8 will also be the first mobile platform to feature Android Ready SE—the new standard for digital car keys, drivers’ licenses, and more. Additionally, the Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit features support for iSIM, an integrated SIM card so users can easily and securely connect to cellular networks without a SIM card.