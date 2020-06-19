Qualcomm launches its RB5 robotics platform, with AI and 5G

Qualcomm has launched a robotics platform that combines the use of Artificial Intelligence and 5G. Called RB5, the platform is designed to work in areas such as machine learning, heterogeneous computing, and computer vision. In addition, it incorporates security in all its layers. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 brings 5G to more affordable price point

The RB5 platform carries a Qualcomm QRB5165 processor, with a heterogeneous computing architecture, and Qualcomm's fifth-generation Artificial Intelligence engine. Moreover, it has an image signal processor (ISP) that can work with up to seven concurrent cameras to simultaneously facilitate localization and mapping. It also has object detection with classification, autonomous navigation, and route planning.

The Qualcomm RB5 system has a dedicated engine for video analytics and Qualcomm's Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, with 4G and 5G networks. On the other hand, it incorporates native support for the EtherCAT standard. It is an industrial protocol based on the ethernet model that integrates various security mechanisms.

The Qualcomm Robotics 5165 processor specifications

The Qualcomm RB5165 platform features an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 858 chipset with an Adreno 650 GPU and discrete signal processors for computing, sound, and sensors. It also has the Spectra 380 ISP, capable of processing up to 2 Gigapixels per second. It also allows Dolby Vision video capture, 8K video recording @30fps, and can take photos up to 200 Megapixels. The platform features simultaneous capture of 4K HDR video at 120 frames per second, and up to 64 Megapixels photos.

The platform carries another chipset, Qualcomm’s Secure Processing Unit (SPU). That integrates secure boot, cryptographic accelerators, malware protection, and biometric identification. According to the company, the QRB5165, together with the platform’s Artificial Intelligence engine, can reach up to 15 Tera operations per second (TOPS).

For the development of this platform, Qualcomm has partnered with the Japanese electronics multinational TDK. It will be responsible for supplying the platform’s six-axis inertia measurement unit, among other components. The company will also handle the RB5’s robotic application algorithms, as well as the barometric pressure and temperature sensors it includes.

The RB5 platform supports Linux, Ubuntu distribution, and robotic middleware, such as the Robot 2.0 (ROS) operating system. Furthermore, it is compatible with OpenCL, OpenGL, and OpenCV. The Qualcomm RB5 platform is expected to go on sale before the end of 2020.