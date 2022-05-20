comscore Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  • Home
  • News
  • Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platforms Unveils Wireless Ar Smart Viewer Reference Design
News

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platforms, unveils Wireless AR Smart Viewer reference design

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered devices will be available in market in the third quarter of the year, while the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-powered smartphones will be available in the second quarter of 2022.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm today launched two new mobile platforms at a global launch event. While the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is the successor to the company’s Snapdragon 778G SoC. In addition to these, the company also unveiled Wireless AR Smart Viewer Reference Design, which is based on the company’s Snapdragon XR2 platform. Also Read - Qualcomm India partners with MeiTY’s C-DAC to help Indian chipset startups

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 availability

As far as availability is concerned, Qualcomm said that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be adopted by companies such as ASUS ROG, Black Shark, HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, OSOM, realme, RedMagic, Redmi, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE and that devices powered by this chipset will be available in the third quarter of 2022. Also Read - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ flagship chip to launch in May: Report

On the other hand, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be adopted by companies such as HONOR, OPPO, and Xiaomi and that devices powered by this chipset will hit the market in the second quarter of 2022. Also Read - Nothing phone (1) smartphone announced, aims to compete with Apple

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Coming to the specifications, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 clocks a speed of up to 3.2 GHz. It also has Qualcomm Adreno GPU. This chipset comes with the Snapdragon X65 5G modem that offers a peak download speed of up to 10 Gbps. In addition to 5G, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 for WiFi and Bluetooth. It provides a peak speed of 3.6 Gbps and it features supportf for 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz WiFi bands. It also features support for NFC, USB 3.1, and USB-C.

Coming to the camera, this newly launched processor comes with Qualcomm Spectra image signal processor and it supports a triple camera setup of up to 36MP configuration, a dual camera setup of up to 64+36MP configuration and a single camera of up to 200MP configuration. For videos, it supports 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at 120fps.

For videos it has Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG technologies and for audio it has Qualcomm Aqstic and Qualcomm aptX technologies. It offers support for up to 3200 MHz of LPDDR5 storage along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 clocks a speed of up to 2.4 GHz. It also has Qualcomm Adreno GPU. This chipset comes with the Snapdragon X62 5G modem that offers a peak download speed of up to 4.4Gbps. In addition to 5G, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 has Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 for WiFi and Bluetooth. It provides a peak speed of 3.6 Gbps and it features supportf for 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz WiFi bands and it features support for Bluetooth 5.3. It also features support for NFC, USB 3.1, and USB-C.

Coming to the camera, this newly launched processor comes with Qualcomm Spectra image signal processor and it supports a triple camera setup of up to 35MP configuration, a dual camera setup of up to 64+20MP configuration and a single camera of up to 64MP configuration. For videos, it supports FHD+ videos at 144Hz, and QHD+ videos at 60 Hz.

It offers support for up to 3200 MHz of LPDDR5 storage along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+.

Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm Wireless AR Smart Viewer

Lastly, Qualcomm unveiled the Wireless AR Smart Viewer, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform. Qualcomm says that this cord-free reference design will help OEMs and ODMs more seamlessly and cost-efficiently prototype and bring to market lightweight, premium AR glasses. It features dual micro-OLED binocular display that offers a resolution of 1920×1080 per eye and frame rates up to 90Hz. It has a no-motion-blur feature to deliver a seamless AR experience. It also has dual monochrome cameras and one RGB camera on the smart viewer that enable six-degrees of freedom head tracking and hand tracking with gesture recognition. For connectivity, it has Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 solution that provides it Wi-Fi 6 and 6E and Bluetooth connectivity.

As far as availability is concerned, the Viewer reference design is available for select partners at the moment. A wider availability is expected in the coming months.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 7:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 launched
News
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 launched
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G Emerald Brown color launched in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G Emerald Brown color launched in India

RBI wants banks to offer cardless cash withdrawal at all ATMs

How To

RBI wants banks to offer cardless cash withdrawal at all ATMs

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 'OFFICIAL' looks revealed: Check pics

Photo Gallery

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 'OFFICIAL' looks revealed: Check pics

Mahindra announces unveiling date of Scorpio-N SUV, reveals important details

automobile

Mahindra announces unveiling date of Scorpio-N SUV, reveals important details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 launched

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G Emerald Brown color launched in India

RBI wants banks to offer cardless cash withdrawal at all ATMs

New version of Amazfit GTR 2 launched in India at Rs 10,999: Check all details

New State Mobile May Update: From new map to weapons, all that s new

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

5 Things to Know about Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Air conditioner Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

अपने स्मार्टफोन को बनाएं बिल्कुल नया, इस तरह चुटकियों में करें रीसेट

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 और Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 लॉन्च, इन स्मार्टफोन्स में मिलेंगे ये प्रोसेसर

5G का इंतजार खत्म! केन्द्रीय संचार मंत्री ने टेस्ट किया वीडियो कॉल, सेकेंड्स में होंगे सारे ऑनलाइन काम

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift: धूम मचाने आ रही हुंडई की नई कार, जानें कब होगी लॉन्च

Free Fire MAX Diamond पाने के लिए 5 बेस्ट एंड्रॉयड ऐप, रिवॉर्ड के तौर पर मिलेंगे डायमंड

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone

Features

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone
Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks

Features

Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks
Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

Hands On

Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999