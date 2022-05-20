Qualcomm today launched two new mobile platforms at a global launch event. While the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is the successor to the company’s Snapdragon 778G SoC. In addition to these, the company also unveiled Wireless AR Smart Viewer Reference Design, which is based on the company’s Snapdragon XR2 platform. Also Read - Qualcomm India partners with MeiTY’s C-DAC to help Indian chipset startups

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 availability

As far as availability is concerned, Qualcomm said that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be adopted by companies such as ASUS ROG, Black Shark, HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, OSOM, realme, RedMagic, Redmi, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE and that devices powered by this chipset will be available in the third quarter of 2022. Also Read - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ flagship chip to launch in May: Report

On the other hand, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be adopted by companies such as HONOR, OPPO, and Xiaomi and that devices powered by this chipset will hit the market in the second quarter of 2022. Also Read - Nothing phone (1) smartphone announced, aims to compete with Apple

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Coming to the specifications, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 clocks a speed of up to 3.2 GHz. It also has Qualcomm Adreno GPU. This chipset comes with the Snapdragon X65 5G modem that offers a peak download speed of up to 10 Gbps. In addition to 5G, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 for WiFi and Bluetooth. It provides a peak speed of 3.6 Gbps and it features supportf for 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz WiFi bands. It also features support for NFC, USB 3.1, and USB-C.

Coming to the camera, this newly launched processor comes with Qualcomm Spectra image signal processor and it supports a triple camera setup of up to 36MP configuration, a dual camera setup of up to 64+36MP configuration and a single camera of up to 200MP configuration. For videos, it supports 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at 120fps.

For videos it has Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG technologies and for audio it has Qualcomm Aqstic and Qualcomm aptX technologies. It offers support for up to 3200 MHz of LPDDR5 storage along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 clocks a speed of up to 2.4 GHz. It also has Qualcomm Adreno GPU. This chipset comes with the Snapdragon X62 5G modem that offers a peak download speed of up to 4.4Gbps. In addition to 5G, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 has Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 for WiFi and Bluetooth. It provides a peak speed of 3.6 Gbps and it features supportf for 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz WiFi bands and it features support for Bluetooth 5.3. It also features support for NFC, USB 3.1, and USB-C.

Coming to the camera, this newly launched processor comes with Qualcomm Spectra image signal processor and it supports a triple camera setup of up to 35MP configuration, a dual camera setup of up to 64+20MP configuration and a single camera of up to 64MP configuration. For videos, it supports FHD+ videos at 144Hz, and QHD+ videos at 60 Hz.

It offers support for up to 3200 MHz of LPDDR5 storage along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+.

Qualcomm Wireless AR Smart Viewer

Lastly, Qualcomm unveiled the Wireless AR Smart Viewer, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform. Qualcomm says that this cord-free reference design will help OEMs and ODMs more seamlessly and cost-efficiently prototype and bring to market lightweight, premium AR glasses. It features dual micro-OLED binocular display that offers a resolution of 1920×1080 per eye and frame rates up to 90Hz. It has a no-motion-blur feature to deliver a seamless AR experience. It also has dual monochrome cameras and one RGB camera on the smart viewer that enable six-degrees of freedom head tracking and hand tracking with gesture recognition. For connectivity, it has Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 solution that provides it Wi-Fi 6 and 6E and Bluetooth connectivity.

As far as availability is concerned, the Viewer reference design is available for select partners at the moment. A wider availability is expected in the coming months.