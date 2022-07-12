Global cellular IoT module chipset shipments grew 35 percent (on-year) in the first quarter this year, and Qualcomm led the market with 42 percent share and 30 percent growth across nine out of the 10 key regions globally, a new report has said. Also Read - Processor vs SoC explained: How your smartphone processor is different from a laptop processor

“Qualcomm, UNISOC and ASR held the top three positions in the global cellular IoT module chipset market in Q1 2022, accounting for nearly 75 percent of the total shipments,” said research analyst Anish Khajuria.

Qualcomm has been broadening its IoT chipset portfolio, targeting premium 4G and 5G solutions for verticals such as retail, automotive, industrial robotics and smart cities.

It is also collaborating with several industry application and technology providers, including Microsoft, ZTE, BMW and Bosch, to focus on high-value artificial intelligence and 5G IoT capabilities, also termed as the 5G AIoT segment, the report mentioned.

“The cellular modem chipset competition is heating up in the IoT module space with a growing number of players entering the higher-volume LPWA and lower-category 4G LTE (Cat 1 and Cat 1 bis) segments,” said Vice President Research, Neil Shah.

“However, the low-power and less advanced applications will continue to prevail into the next decade and we could see some adoption of SoC-based integrated solutions, Shah added.

–IANS