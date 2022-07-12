comscore Qualcomm leads global cellular IoT module chipset market in Q1 2022
  • Home
  • News
  • Qualcomm Leads Global Cellular Iot Module Chipset Market In Q1 2022
News

Qualcomm leads global cellular IoT module chipset market in Q1 2022

News

China was the key region for cellular IoT module chipset consumption during the quarter, reports Counterpoint Research.

Qualcomm

Global cellular IoT module chipset shipments grew 35 percent (on-year) in the first quarter this year, and Qualcomm led the market with 42 percent share and 30 percent growth across nine out of the 10 key regions globally, a new report has said. Also Read - Processor vs SoC explained: How your smartphone processor is different from a laptop processor

China was the key region for cellular IoT module chipset consumption during the quarter, reports Counterpoint Research. Also Read - Qualcomm expands Wi-Fi 7 front-end modules for PCs, wearables and mobiles: All you need to know

PC, router/CPE and industrial were the top three applications for 5G. Also Read - MediaTek to compete with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset

“Qualcomm, UNISOC and ASR held the top three positions in the global cellular IoT module chipset market in Q1 2022, accounting for nearly 75 percent of the total shipments,” said research analyst Anish Khajuria.

Qualcomm has been broadening its IoT chipset portfolio, targeting premium 4G and 5G solutions for verticals such as retail, automotive, industrial robotics and smart cities.

It is also collaborating with several industry application and technology providers, including Microsoft, ZTE, BMW and Bosch, to focus on high-value artificial intelligence and 5G IoT capabilities, also termed as the 5G AIoT segment, the report mentioned.

“The cellular modem chipset competition is heating up in the IoT module space with a growing number of players entering the higher-volume LPWA and lower-category 4G LTE (Cat 1 and Cat 1 bis) segments,” said Vice President Research, Neil Shah.

“However, the low-power and less advanced applications will continue to prevail into the next decade and we could see some adoption of SoC-based integrated solutions, Shah added.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 6:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition debuts: All details here
Mobiles
Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition debuts: All details here
Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India pricing tipped online

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India pricing tipped online

WhatsApp head has a warning for all users: Here s what he said

Apps

WhatsApp head has a warning for all users: Here s what he said

Lenovo launches new Legion and new Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability

Laptops

Lenovo launches new Legion and new Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability

How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp

How To

How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Qualcomm captures global cellular IoT module chipset market with 42 percent market share

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara new teaser video out: Watch here

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition debuts: All details here

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India pricing tipped online

WhatsApp head has a warning for all users: Here s what he said

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

Features

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more
Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

Features

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more
Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999