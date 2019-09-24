Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24

Qualcomm is likely to unveil its flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset on September 24, 2019, at a launch event. Snapdragon 865 will likely be the top of the line flagship SoC to power flagship Android-powered smartphones in 2020. If Qualcomm does end up announcing Snapdragon 865 SoC, it will oddly be out of the character for the company. This is because the company has traditionally announced its flagship SoC towards the end of the year at the annual summit. Similar to previous years, Qualcomm is set to hold its Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit from December 5 in Maui, Hawaii.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 details

In fact, the only two events listed on the website are Qualcomm 5G summit in Barcelona, and the tech summit. This does not include any September 24 launch event in the Chinese market. As per-reports in the past, Snapdragon 865 SoC will be based on the 7nm EUV process from Samsung. As per PhoneArena, smaller the process number, the more transistors fit inside the chip making it more powerful and energy-efficient. Currently, the company is selling Snapdragon 855+ SoC as its top of the line flagship SoC.

For some context, the Snapdragon 855+ is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Comparing the performance, Snapdragon 855+ offers a 15 percent improvement in graphics capabilities. Moving back to the specifications, Qualcomm selected Samsung Foundry as its partner for the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The report also stated that the new 7nm EUV-based fabrication process will offer better thermal performance and efficiency.

Past reports indicated that Qualcomm will begin mass production of Snapdragon 865 SoC in February 2020. The report also noted that previously Snapdragon used TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) to manufacture Snapdragon 855 SoC. In fact, it looks like Qualcomm is planning to make a gaming-related announcement at the launch event in China. We will cover the announcement in detail as soon as the launch event concludes.