Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

Qualcomm is reportedly developing a new chipset that will compete against Apple's upcoming M-series processors. The new processor is developing under the codename 'Hamoa' and is expected to be marketed as "Snapdragon 8cx Gen4", reports Gizmochina. The 12-core SoC was earlier mentioned by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, who now claims that the silicon's moniker will be Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4.

The company is likely working on several chipsets, but the one that is said to give the best performance is expected to have eight performance cores. However, it is not clear whether Qualcomm's Oryon cores will be featured in the new processor. The company is apparently not developing a new graphics processing unit (GPU) for the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 because it is expected to have the same Adreno 740 graphics processor as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the report said.

In November last year, during the company's Investor Day, Qualcomm CTO Jim Thompson had announced Qualcomm's plans to create a next-gen ARM-based SoC (system-on-a-chip) designed to set the performance benchmark for Windows PCs, that was expected to compete against iPhone maker's M-series processors.

Qualcomm recently announced ‘Snapdragon Satellite’ — a satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023. Qualcomm and global satellite communications company, Iridium, have entered into an agreement to bring the satellite-based connectivity to next-generation premium Android smartphones.

Moreover, the US-based technology company Garmin looks forward to collaborating with support for emergency messaging, according to the company. “Kicking off in premium smartphones later this year, this new addition to our Snapdragon platform strongly positions us to enable satellite communication capabilities and service offerings across multiple device categories,” Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

Snapdragon Satellite will offer global coverage from pole to pole and can support two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications — for a variety of purposes such as emergencies or recreation in remote, rural and offshore locations.

–IANS