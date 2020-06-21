comscore Qualcomm opens new factory in Vietnam | BGR India
Qualcomm opens new factory in Vietnam to expand 5G chipset production

The strained relationship between the US and China has led some of the major tech giants like Qualcomm to look for new contingency plans.

  • Published: June 21, 2020 2:47 PM IST
The deployment of 5G technology worldwide has made chip makers intensify production further to ensure that smartphone manufacturers will have enough hardware to meet the continually growing demand. Focusing on being able to cope with this constant demand. Qualcomm has announced that it is opening a factory in Vietnam to maintain the production of the Snapdragon processors. Also Read - Qualcomm launches its RB5 robotics platform with Artificial Intelligence and 5G

California-based silicon giant Qualcomm, like many American companies, was also caught in the middle of a trade war between the US and China. Some companies that have their production activities in China started to look for alternative ways. Qualcomm has decided to build its new 5G factory in Vietnam. The new factory will be used primarily for R&D and production purposes. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 brings 5G to more affordable price point

Qualcomm Vietnam factory to assist R&D studies

The new Qualcomm 5G production plant will be located in Hanoi, Vietnam. The factory, which will have 3 different sub-facilities, will help develop Qualcomm’s new cellular technologies. The new Qualcomm Vietnam factory will work on front radio chips and new image detection technologies specifically designed for smartphones. The first of the 3 sub-facilities is the radio frequency laboratory. The second is to test power consumption and performance metrics. The third facility will work to adjust image sensors and measure their quality. Also Read - Qualcomm launches new Wi-Fi 6E enabled chips for smartphones and routers

VinSmart, one of the company’s partners in Vietnam, has partnered with Qualcomm and Fujitsu to produce 5G technology smartphones in Vietnam. Qualcomm, especially hopeful about 5G modems, aims to use its own modems in smartphones of many brands such as Apple. TSMC is also planning to start 5 nm production in the near future. One of the customers of the 5 nm chips will likely be Qualcomm.

The company said, “As a leading company in wireless technology, Qualcomm has worked closely with Vietnam’s mobile ecosystem for many years, as evidenced by the establishment of the first office in Hanoi in 2003 and later in Ho Chi Minh City in 2014. For a long time, Qualcomm’s cooperation with mobile network operators in Vietnam and original equipment manufacturers has supported the development of products and 2G, 3G, 4G services, and soon it is 5G.”

  • Published Date: June 21, 2020 2:47 PM IST

