Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for SD765 devices

News

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for Snapdragon 765-powered devices

News

Qualcomm says Quick Charge 3+ will fill an empty battery up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

  • Updated: April 28, 2020 5:11 PM IST
Qualcomm Quick Charging main

Qualcomm has been spearheading Quick Charging as the fastest way to top up your smartphone some time now. Now, it has announced a new iteration aimed directly at smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile platform. Called Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+, the fast charging tech will fill an empty battery up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes. The new update is in fact unlike any previous updates released by the company. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition with 5G support launched: Price, full specifications, sale and more

The Quick Charge 3+ can be described as a limited version designed specifically for premium mid-range smartphones. With the feature, Qualcomm is not going after raw speed to top up devices. Instead, it is focusing on bringing the technology to the more affordable smartphone segment. The new fast charging standard will work over USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable. In order to fast charge, you will need accessories that support scalable voltage from Quick Charge 4. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ is here

In comparison to previous generation fast charging solutions, the Quick Charge 3+ will arrive as 35 percent faster and up to 9 degrees cooler. This new version of Quick Charging from Qualcomm also brings a number of design changes. It has a new single IC design which allows for the phones to skip on over-voltage protection (OVP) chips. The design also allows for the manufacturer to skip a sense resistor or other components. It brings support for both wired as well as wired charging. Also Read - Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5.0 tipped to bring faster 32W wired charging and 15W wireless charging

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition with 5G support launched: Price, full specifications, sale and more

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition with 5G support launched: Price, full specifications, sale and more

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom, which is the name for the global variant of Mi 10 Youth Edition launched in China yesterday, will be the world’s first with both Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge 3+ charging technology. The new fast charging tech is aimed at Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G at first. The San Diego-based company says it will be followed by other new platforms across tiers in 2020. Qualcomm also notes that the fast charging tech supports new PMICs such as SMB1395/SMB1396.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 28, 2020 5:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 28, 2020 5:11 PM IST

