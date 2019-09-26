comscore Qualcomm resumes trade with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei: Report
Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report

While Qualcomm has resumed trade with Huawei, the company has not detailed as to what kind of products it is selling.

  Published: September 26, 2019 12:19 PM IST
qualcomm snapdragon stock image

Chipset maker Qualcomm has resumed trade with Chinese tech giant Huawei. It is reportedly planning to secure a long-term supply deal with the company. Qualcomm is also working on solutions that will allow sales to continue in future, CEO Steve Mollenkopf said at the company’s headquarters.

Mollenkopf didn’t say what kind of products Qualcomm is currently selling to Huawei, caixingglobal.com reported. Since Huawei was placed on the backlist in May, US businesses require a government license to sell products or provide services to the Chinese firm. Earlier in July, the US Department of Commerce had said it would start giving special licenses for firms that wish to continue their business ties with Huawei.

Qualcomm suspended trade with Huawei

On May 15, US President Donald Trump banned Huawei with a national security order. The US publicly asked its allies to steer clear of using Huawei products over concerns that the equipment could be used by the Chinese government to obtain private information.

After Google suspended business with Huawei, three of the biggest chip designers and suppliers were also in the same process. Companies like Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom informed their employees that they “will not supply Huawei till further notice,” Bloomberg reported.

The move came after the Trump administration placed Huawei on a trade blacklist. The latter means that those firms like Qualcomm could not trade with American companies unless they have a proper license.

Besides, in March this year, it was reported that Huawei was preparing in advance if the US legal battle turns out ugly, which currently is happening. The Chinese company has reportedly been working on its own proprietary operating system in order to address the ban situation.

Huawei Mate 30 launched without Google apps

The recently launched Mate 30 series smartphone run Android 10 out-of-the-box with EMUI 11 skin on top. Sadly, the phones don’t support Google apps and services. This means you won’t get access to the Google Play Store to download apps and services. However, the phones do come with App Gallery, which is Huawei’s version of the app store.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 12:19 PM IST

