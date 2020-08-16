Qualcomm: Serious security problem found in processors

With the growing demand for mobile devices, the issue of cybersecurity is becoming more relevant every year. Now, the Check Point site says that Qualcomm has a serious security problem in its chips that they have called Achilles. Also Read - Google and Qualcomm invest $230 million in HMD Global

This is worrying news because, at the end of 2019, it was reported that 40 percent of mobile devices in the world use a Qualcomm processor. This means that 40 percent of mobile device users in the world could be victims of this exploit. Such as installing malicious apps and other attacks due to Achilles.

Android becomes a problem

The Check Point site reports having found about 400 lines of code referring to the digital signal of Qualcomm chips that represent a huge window for malicious hackers. Anyone who could access these lines could wreak havoc on smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

The developers in charge of finding this vulnerability indicate that whoever has access to these lines could record our calls. Moreover, steal information from smartphones, install apps that cannot be uninstalled later, and even completely block the device. The report kept a prudent distance with respect to sensitive details. Check Point intends to account for the existence of this vulnerability without encouraging or providing tools that enhance the damage. This is especially important because, according to Check Point, there is currently no evidence that the Achilles exploit was used.

Qualcomm has been notified

Qualcomm has a severe security problem in its chips, but it has already been duly notified about it. Now the work will be put in the solution of these exploits to reach them for the manufactures later. Where they will then have to distribute the mandatory updates to solve the problem.

As a preventive measure, we recommend that users avoid downloading apps from dubious sources such as APKs from websites. The firm recommends installing applications only from the Google Play store, where you should be safe from this security flaw.