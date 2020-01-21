comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 662 and 720G SoCs announced | BGR India
Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 662 and 720G mobile platforms announced with focus on Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G connectivity

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 662 and 720G chipsets aim to bring advanced connectivity along with improved performance.

  Published: January 21, 2020 12:26 PM IST
In December 2019, Qualcomm announced the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, and mid-range Snapdragon 765-series chipsets. Now, the chipmaker has announced three new mobile platforms at an event in India. These include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G SoCs. With the new chipsets, Qualcomm is heavily focusing on Wi-Fi, 4G and GPS.

“Today’s smartphone users want fast, seamless connectivity, advanced features and long-lasting battery life. This expansion of our 4G lineup enables our partners to offer sophisticated solutions that meet global demand and enable a remarkable gaming experience across multiple tiers and price segments,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“While we see a fast adoption of 5G across geographies globally, we do recognize the phenomenal boost that 4G has given towards enabling broadband connectivity for Indian consumers. 4G will continue to remain a focus area for Qualcomm Technologies for regions like India, where it will stay a key technology for connectivity,” said Rajen Vagadia, vice president and president, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd.

Among the highlights, you get next-gen 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and system-on-chip GPS solution to support ISRO’s Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). The new chipsets are designed to deliver improved AI experiences across voice assistant and photography. Here is all you need to know about the new chipsets.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC detailed

Built on 11nm node, the chipset comes with an octa-core Kryo 240 CPU that offers 70 percent increase in performance over the predecessor (Snapdragon 450). You get four Cortex-A73 performance cores, and four Cortex-A53 efficiency cores. On the graphics side, you have an Adreno 610 GPU with a 60 percent performance boost over the predecessor.

In the photography department, you have Spectra 340 ISP with single camera resolution up to 25-megapixel, and dual camera support for up to 16-megapixel sensors. There is also Hexagon 683 DSP AI accelerator.

The chipset also comes with a Snapdragon X11 LTE modem with peak download speeds up to 390Mbps, and peak upload speeds up to 150Mbps. Support for dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE is also present. Lastly, the chipset also comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support that can quickly charge empty to 50 percent in flat 20 minutes.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC detailed

Just like the Snapdragon 460 SoC, even the Snapdragon 662 is built on 11nm node. It comes with an octa-core CPU with four Cortex A73 cores clicked at 2GHz and four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. There is Adreno 610 GPU to take care of the graphics needs, along with latest gaming APIs. Hexagon 683 DPS takes care of the AI tasks.

Qualcomm has included Spectra 340T ISP which enables 48-megapixel photo capture. There is support for smooth zooming, triple camera setup and HEIF capture too. On the connectivity side, you have Snapdragon X11 LTE modem with peak download speeds up to 390Mbps, and peak upload speeds up to 150Mbps. The chipset is Wi-Fi 6 ready, incudes Qualcomm FastConnect 6100, Bluetooth 5.1 and Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo support as well. Lastly, even the Snapdragon 662 SoC comes with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging tech.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC detailed

Moving on, the Snapdragon 720G SoC is built on 8nm process node. It comes with an octa-core Kryo 465 CPU that Qualcomm claims to offer 60 percent performance boost. You get two Cortex A76 performance cores clocked up to 2.3GHz, and Six Cortex A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

On the graphics side, you have Adreno 618 GPU that promises about 75 percent performance boost. Qualcomm has also included latest gaming APIs and HDR video playback support. And with this being a gaming chipset for mid-range phones support for Snapdragon Elite Gaming is also present.

On the photography side, you get Spectra 350T ISP with support for up to 192-megapixel camera sensor, HEIF capture, smooth zooming, and 4K video capture. There is Hexagon 692 DSP to take care of AI tasks.

On the connectivity front, you get Snapdragon X15 LTE modem with download speeds up to 800Mbps. It is Wi-Fi 6 ready, has Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and supports Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo support too. The Snapdragon 720G SoC also supports Quick Charge 4+. It can charge the smartphone from empty to 50 percent in 15 minutes, and supports USB-PD too.

Smartphones powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC will be commercially available in Q1 2020. Similarly, devices powered by Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 662 SoC will make their way by the end of 2020.

  Published Date: January 21, 2020 12:26 PM IST

