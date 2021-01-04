Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset launched

With this chipset, smartphone manufacturers can provide customers with budget smartphones in the $125 to $200 range with 5G capabilities. (Image: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has launched its Snapdragon 480 chipset, which will power budget 5G devices. The Snapdragon 480 processor is paired with the company’s own Snapdragon X51 modem, which supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. The Snapdragon 480 5G processor is bundled with the company’s own Adreno 619 GPU. The company has utilised an 8nm process to fabricate the chipset, ensuring good performance and battery management. Also Read - Motorola Ibiza with 5G-enabled Snapdragon-400 series processor to launch in Q1 2021

The Snapdragon 480 consists of an octa-core CPU comprising of a cluster of ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz and ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. To recall, the company officially teased a 5G-capable Snapdragon 4-series chipset for budget Android devices at IFA 2020. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro leaked image reveals quad rear cameras, 120x zoom support

With this chipset, smartphone manufacturers can provide customers with budget smartphones in the $125 to $200 range with 5G capabilities. We expect to see new budget 5G phones from , , , and in the coming months, with the first device launching in Q1, 2021. Also Read - Moj App: How to download, use it

Leaving 5G aside, the Snapdragon 480 5G also offers a huge leap in terms of performance when compared against its predecessor, the Snapdragon 460. The company claims that Snapdragon 480 5G is twice as fast as the older model in terms of both the CPU and GPU performance. It is 70 percent faster in terms of performing AI tasks.

The chipset also features the company’s own FastConnect 6200 mobile connectivity subsystem, which supports dual WiFi antennas, 8-stream sounding with multi-user MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, aptX Adaptive codec and TrueWireless technology. Additionally, the chipset supports dual-frequency GNSS, and India’s NavIC satellite navigation system.

The chipset also includes multiple features that have trickled down from the past premium Snapdragon chipsets. These features include support for Quick Charge 4 Plus, support for 120fps FHD+ displays, 64MP camera sensors, triple ISP for triple camera integration, Hexagon 686 DSP, a Sensing Hub and more. These features will help manufacturers develop budget smartphones with better performance and with more to offer than the previous generation.