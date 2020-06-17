comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 will make 5G phones affordable | BGR India
Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 brings 5G to more affordable price point

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 is the first in the Snapdragon 6 Series to feature 5G support.

  • Updated: June 17, 2020 7:30 AM IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform

Qualcomm is bringing 5G to an even more affordable price segment. The San Diego, California-based fabless semiconductor company is announcing Snapdragon 690 as the newest addition to its Snapdragon 6 Series Mobile Platform. This new chipset comes with 5G support, bringing the next generation of mobile telephony to more affordable price point. It joins Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 768G and 765G as the 5G mobile platforms from the company. Also Read - Qualcomm launches new Wi-Fi 6E enabled chips for smartphones and routers

As 5G networks gradually get deployed around the world, Qualcomm is making major strides in the segment. It is the undisputed leader in the mobile 5G market. After starting with Snapdragon 855 as the first commercial 5G mobile platform in 2018, Qualcomm introduced Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765G in December last year. The latter was the first chipset from the company to feature integrated 5G support. Now, the company is scaling 5g support with the launch of Snapdragon 690. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chip could bring affordable dedicated gaming phones soon

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690: Everything you need to know

The first thing to note is that Snapdragon 690 is an evolution from Snapdragon 675. It brings features that become available in a Snapdragon 6 Series platform for the first time including 5G. The chipset comes with Snapdragon X51 5G modem offering download speeds up to 2.5Gbps. Qualcomm says that it expects smartphones with Snapdragon 690 to be priced in the $300 to $500 price segment. The first set of devices with this new chipset will come from HMD Global, Motorola, TCL, LG Electronics, Sharp and Wingtech. These OEM partners suggest that this chipset might show first in markets like the US and Europe. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 flagship chipset specifications leaked; check details

India will get Snapdragon 6 Series powered 5G smartphone this year: Qualcomm

Also Read

India will get Snapdragon 6 Series powered 5G smartphone this year: Qualcomm

While India is not expected to get 5G before 2022, the market is prepared for devices. Rajen Vagadia, VP and President of Qualcomm India told BGR India that devices will precede the network. He also confirmed in an interview earlier this year that India will get a Snapdragon 6 Series powered 5G smartphone this year. With Snapdragon 690, 5G is the showstopper but it’s not the only big change this year. It is the first Snapdragon 6 Series platform to support 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator (HTA), 4K HDR video capture, Qualcomm FastConnect among others.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 is an octa-core processor fabricated using Samsung‘s 8nm process. It includes support for both SA and NSA modes and enables global 5G multi-SIM support. The processor relies on Kryo 560 cores that utilize ARM Cortex A77 cores clocked at 2.0Hz. Qualcomm claims up to 20 percent boost in CPU performance. It is aided by Adreno 619L GPU that offers up to 60 percent faster graphics rendering. There is support for Full HD+ display at 120Hz and Quad HD display at 60Hz refresh rate.

Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium for 5G services and five trends to watch

Also Read

Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium for 5G services and five trends to watch

The chipset brings support for up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, NFC and even NavIC for better navigation in the country. Qualcomm has been strengthening it’s digital signal processor system for some time. The Snapdragon 690 features Qualcomm Spectra 355L image signal processor. This is a dual 14-bit ISP capable of up to 192-megapixel photos. It also supports 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera setup with zero shutter lag and 30fps video recording. There is also support for 4K HDR video capture in HDR10 format for the first time in a Snapdragon 6 Series platform.

The Snapdragon 690 also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, promising 4 times faster than conventional charging. It supports dual WiFi antennas and WiFi6 features with the Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 system. In markets where 5G is not yet available, it will support 4G with downlink of up to 1.2Gbps. The chipmaker also confirmed that devices based on Snapdragon 690 will be commercially available in the second half of 2020. It also announced that there will be more than 1,800 devices either announced or in development in the 6-series.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 7:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 17, 2020 7:30 AM IST

